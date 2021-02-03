Conklin residents accuse leaders of being absent, offering little support during COVID-19

Article content continued

Leaders with Conklin Métis refused to comment for this story, while CRDAC leaders did not return multiple requests for an interview.

“When people get sick with COVID, they need help,” said Tremblay. “I wouldn’t want anyone in our community to get it because they will not get help from the representatives in the community.”

A common complaint has been about the quality of monthly supplies sent to residents from the Conklin Community Association (CCA) and the Métis Local. These hampers include laundry detergent, bleach, flour, food and personal protective equipment.

Resident Keith Tremblay said the meat he gets has no labels or expiration dates. It is also grey. Fruits and vegetables are broken, bruised or damaged from the cold.

“A lot of the food was not edible,” said Keith. “I don’t know if it froze or where they got it from.”

His biggest problem is he gets items he does not need. For instance, the hamper regularly includes menstrual products even though he has asked for their inclusion to stop.

After every hamper delivery, Keith bundles the supplies he doesn’t need and gives them to people who do need them.

“It’s just kind of a waste,” said Keith. “They are just assuming what they need but in reality, they don’t even know what we need.”

Conklin’s Métis elders also feel there is a disconnect from community leadership. Lena McCallum said she often doesn’t know who to call if she has problems or concerns.

Before the pandemic, McCallum said a shuttle regularly took people to medical appointments in Fort McMurray and Lac La Biche. This shuttle has not been to the community since March. She has not been told when it will return.