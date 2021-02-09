Article content
Hank Nater remembers when someone could walk the streets of Bella Coola, B.C. and hear people speaking Nuxalk, the language of the Indigenous Nuxalk people.
It was 1972 when Nater first travelled to Bella Coola as a linguistics student with the University of Leiden in the Netherlands. His professor tasked him with recording and studying the language, which was considered endangered.
Conklin linguist one of the last fluent speakers of endangered Nuxalk language
Nater, who lives in Conklin, quickly became one of the few remaining people alive fluent in the language. When he returned to Bella Coola in 2017 to work on a book about the language, he could not hear Nuxalk in the streets. There are only three fluent Nuxalk speakers left in the community, all of them elders in their 70s and 80s.
“As a functioning language, it’s actually extinct,” said Nater. “It’s still being taught in local schools and we still have the old recordings, so the language is as preserved as it can be.”