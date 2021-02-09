Community foundations open grant applications for COVID-19 projects
The Wood Buffalo Community Foundation (WBCF) and the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta (CFNWA) have more than $1 million for organizations in Alberta North regions for public spaces adjusting to COVID-19.
The funding is for projects aimed at creating safe and vibrant public spaces, better options for getting around, digital solutions to help people through the pandemic, and anything else helping with pandemic recovery.
Projects could include crosswalks designed to encourage physical distancing, community gardens, free public WiFi, or art installations.
Applications are open to local governments, charities, Indigenous communities and registered non-profit organizations. Organizations can apply for funding between $5,000 and $250,000.
“Public spaces are the glue to our communities: they enable a feeling of belonging and of social cohesion. They are a big part of what makes communities safe, vibrant and connected,” said Gaylene Weidlich, executive director of WBCF, in a press release.
“As northern Alberta faces increased isolation due to COVID-19, the Healthy Communities Initiative will help our community to connect safely and will benefit the mental and physical well-being of our residents.”
WBCF and CFNWA are also working with several partners, including Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Urban Institute. The funding is a part of the $31 million from the federal government’s Healthy Communities Initiative.
“Organizations across our country have shown creativity and resourcefulness in improvising temporary and longer-lasting solutions that enable people to connect and access public spaces safely,” said Andrea Dicks, president of Community Foundations of Canada, in a release.
“The Healthy Communities Initiative is supporting organizations in Alberta North to bring people together in our communities both in person and digitally, while respecting public health measures.”
Applications for the first round of funding will be accepted until March 9 at 6 p.m. A second application period will begin in May.
