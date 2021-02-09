Community foundations open grant applications for COVID-19 projects

Article content

The Wood Buffalo Community Foundation (WBCF) and the Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta (CFNWA) have more than $1 million for organizations in Alberta North regions for public spaces adjusting to COVID-19.

The funding is for projects aimed at creating safe and vibrant public spaces, better options for getting around, digital solutions to help people through the pandemic, and anything else helping with pandemic recovery.

Projects could include crosswalks designed to encourage physical distancing, community gardens, free public WiFi, or art installations.

Applications are open to local governments, charities, Indigenous communities and registered non-profit organizations. Organizations can apply for funding between $5,000 and $250,000.

“Public spaces are the glue to our communities: they enable a feeling of belonging and of social cohesion. They are a big part of what makes communities safe, vibrant and connected,” said Gaylene Weidlich, executive director of WBCF, in a press release.