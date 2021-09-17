CNRL mine surveyor Tal Tupper running for Ward 1 seat

CNRL mine surveyor Tal Tupper is running for one of six Ward 1 seats in the municipality’s upcoming October election.

Talking with residents, Tupper said people want diverse range of retail stores, such as Winners or HomeSense. One of his priorities is to help businesses get cheaper areas to build.

“Why are we paying $40 or even $50 per square foot for a rental a month when you know a few hours south is going to cost $10 per square foot,” he said. “There has to be things that we can do to help the cost, to incentivize cheaper costs for businesses so we can help grow the community, especially small business.”

Tupper said he would have to look into what could be done and that there would have to be some debate over it, but said rent control is out of the question.

He’s also been hearing from people that they want better communication and resource utilization. An example of a solution he would promote is a central Fort McMurray app for all publications, organizations, committees and events.

“I’ve heard numerous times that people didn’t even know about an event that they would have been interested until after the fact,” he said. “I’d also like to help build a greater sense of community. The best way for people to have a great sense of community is by having good communication about how they can be involved.”

Tupper, a member of the English River First Nation, has been involved in the mining industry since 2006. He came to the oilsands in 2013 and moved to Fort McMurray in 2016 after the Horse River wildfire. He sits on the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board and said he volunteers in the community whenever he can.