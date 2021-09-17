CNRL mine surveyor Tal Tupper running for Ward 1 seat
CNRL mine surveyor Tal Tupper is running for one of six Ward 1 seats in the municipality’s upcoming October election.
Talking with residents, Tupper said people want diverse range of retail stores, such as Winners or HomeSense. One of his priorities is to help businesses get cheaper areas to build.
“Why are we paying $40 or even $50 per square foot for a rental a month when you know a few hours south is going to cost $10 per square foot,” he said. “There has to be things that we can do to help the cost, to incentivize cheaper costs for businesses so we can help grow the community, especially small business.”
Tupper said he would have to look into what could be done and that there would have to be some debate over it, but said rent control is out of the question.
He’s also been hearing from people that they want better communication and resource utilization. An example of a solution he would promote is a central Fort McMurray app for all publications, organizations, committees and events.
“I’ve heard numerous times that people didn’t even know about an event that they would have been interested until after the fact,” he said. “I’d also like to help build a greater sense of community. The best way for people to have a great sense of community is by having good communication about how they can be involved.”
Tupper, a member of the English River First Nation, has been involved in the mining industry since 2006. He came to the oilsands in 2013 and moved to Fort McMurray in 2016 after the Horse River wildfire. He sits on the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board and said he volunteers in the community whenever he can.
“While engaging with the community there seems to be a single solitary theme between everybody that I talk to, it’s that they don’t feel heard and I’m definitely here to listen and act on what they have to say,” he said.
Also running for council seats in Ward 1 are Ken Ball, Funke Banjoko, Dale Bendfeld, Lance Bussieres, Mohamed Shafiq Dogar, Allan Grandison, Garth Hewitt, Jonathan Higdon, Jason King, Michelle Landsiedel, Keith McGrath, Alex McKenzie, Joseph Mugodo, Gareth Norris, Matty Parlee, Jeff Peddle, Mike Powlesland, Zaid Sulaiman, IJ Uche-Ezeala, Jennifer Vardy,Rene Wells and Charles Wilson.
Sandy Bowman, as well as councillors Verna Murphy and Mike Allen, are running for mayor. Mayor Don Scott is not pursuing reelection.
Running for council seats in Ward 3 are Sheila Lalonde and Stu Wigle.
Julia Cardianl, Kendrick Cardinal and Claris Voyageur are running in Ward 2, which includes Fort McKay and Fort Chipewyan.
Councillor Jane Stroud is running for reelection in Ward 4, which includes Anzac, Conklin, Janvier and Gregoire Lake Estates.
Anyone interested in running for mayor, council or school trustee can apply until Sept. 20. Election day is Oct. 18. Potential candidates can contact the Elections Office at 780-743-7001 or elections@rmwb.ca for information.
Information for interested candidates and voters is available on the RMWB’s website. More information on the upcoming election is at the Alberta Municipal Affairs website.
