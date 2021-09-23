CNRL making staff, contractors get vaccinated starting Dec. 1; 238 active COVID-19 cases reported in RMWB

Beginning Dec. 1, Canadian Natural Resources will require all staff, contractors and individuals working under professional service agreements at oilsands operations to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and rapid testing will no longer be accepted as an alternative.

The update was in a letter sent from Ron Laing, the company’s senior vice-president of corporate development and land, that was sent to staff on Thursday and obtained by the Today. The letter says the change is in an effort to enhance COVID-19 safety measures already in place, the recent rise in cases and Alberta entering a public health emergency earlier in the month.

A worker is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their second shot.

Exceptions will be given for people who cannot be vaccinated based on verified medical or religious reasons.

In August, it was reported CNRL would require that staff, contractors and service providers at oilsands operations be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Aug. 27. Anyone refusing to be vaccinated or prove they have been immunized against the virus would go through rapid testing before entering the company’s sites.

Data from Alberta Health shows that as of Sept. 20 there were at least 2,112 COVID-19 cases reported at the company’s Albian, Horizon and Jackfish locations. There were 64 active cases at the time and six workers at the sites had died from the virus.

– With files from Vincent McDermott

