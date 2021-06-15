CMHA Wood Buffalo encouraging men to join campaign for suicide prevention

“I’d seen some of the damage of some of my fellow man and sort of seeing how COVID amongst other things have also affected them,” said Jones. “We just don’t talk about these things and I felt that it was really important that we do start talking about these things.”

According the the CMHA, men are three times more likely to die by suicide than women. Mike Jones, marketing and communications coordinator for the CMHA Wood Buffalo, said this is partly because of a stigma that considers men showing emotion as a sign of weakness.

The Buddy Up campaign, developed by the Centre for Suicide Prevention, was created by men for men. The program teaches about warning signs and how to open the dialogue to have difficult conversations.

Th Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Wood Buffalo is bringing an initiative to the region that encourages men to have real conversations and offers supports for men having thoughts of suicide.

For the month of June, people who sign up can participate in a challenge for three different prizes. Activities include having a coffee with a buddy, watching a game and having a barbecue.

While the program is important to help have open conversations with friends, Jones said being able to have a conversation with an acquaintance or the person you sit next to on the bus is also important.

The RMWB has some of its own unique struggles. People working at oilsand sites and staying in work camps are spending time away from their families. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, socializing opportunities with friends have also been limited, Jones said.

Last year’s flooding, the oil price crash, the real estate market and the 2016 Horse River wildfire have also all impacted people’s mental health.

Jones said he has noticed in recent years that though more men have been willing to talk openly and share their stories online, there is still a lot more work to be done to fully get rid of the stigma.

One of the biggest hurdles is the idea that talking about feelings and emotions is considered weak, said Jones, adding some men feel like they would be an inconvenience or would make their friends feel uncomfortable.

“I’m hoping Buddy Up will allow them to do that because there’s a set aside activity,” he said. “While they’re playing video games or watching the game… through the commercial breaks you can kind of chat about more important things and sort of de-stigmatize everything.”

Although the challenge ends June 30, Jones is encouraging people to become a champion year-round. People can sign up for the program on the Buddy Up website.

