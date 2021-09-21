Chamber says Alberta's vaccine passport program makes some businesses the 'bad cop'
The head of the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce says local businesses are frustrated they have to either enforce an unpopular vaccine passport program or follow equally unpopular restrictions.
Dianna de Sousa, executive director of the organization, said in an interview she has asked the provincial government to create financial supports for businesses losing revenue for following the program. She has not been given an update.
“They technically made it mandatory for businesses to implement it, but they’re making the businesses the bad cop,” said de Sousa, adding that the program is “trying to implement something in a matter of days that would usually take a month.”
Surekha’s on the Snye owner Surekha Kanzig said the restaurant has seen a “dramatic decrease” in traffic after choosing the program. She does not know if the drop is long-term or part of a transition period, but Kanzig feels the slower traffic reflects how many people in Fort McMurray are vaccinated.
“The provincial government pushing the responsibility for COVID vaccine monitoring puts a huge burden on businesses,” said Kanzig, who said she understood why the province brought in vaccine passports. “Businesses have been through challenging times for the last 18 months. It’s been a long 18 months. Closures, financial hardship situations and it’s just one more thing to add.”
The provincial government announced it was creating vaccine passports last week, calling it the “restriction exemption program.” Kanzig and de Sousa say the program was poorly explained to businesses and the public during the announcement.
Businesses can have most restrictions lifted if they require anyone over 12 to show government-issued proof of immunization or a negative COVID-19 test that was paid for by the individual. The test must be completed within the previous 72 hours.
If a business does not take part in the program, they must shrink to one-third capacity. Restaurants cannot have indoor service, and fitness centres cannot host indoor group classes or activities. Retailers must continue following restrictions and are not eligible for the vaccine passport.
Sheila Chutskoff, co-founder and CEO of Oranj fitness, said she also felt forced into the exemption program. Group classes make up most of the business’ revenue and opting out was not an option.
“Our guests now, more than ever, need fitness classes in their life,” she said. “I have staff that need to pay their bills. I have to pay our bills.”
Rosa Trueman of Crude Strength and Performance said the business is not participating in the vaccine passport program. Getting through the restrictions of the past winter and spring was rough, but she feels the business can run “fairly well” at a reduced capacity because of its size.
“We want to make sure we’re respecting our vaccinated members and their comfort level while doing it,” she said. “But we’re a small enough facility, we only have a few people in there at a time.”
Trueman said the restrictions and reduced capacity would have a smaller impact on their business and membership compared to enforcing vaccine passports. The business would also be more accessible, she said.
“It’s important to us that fitness is accessible to everyone,” said Trueman. “As much as we support vaccination, we do understand that it’s a choice and we don’t see fitness as being something that is as optional an activity as going out to dinner or going to a concert.”
– With files from Vincent McDermott
