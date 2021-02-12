Campaign hopes to find stem cells for Fort McKay girl fighting leukemia

Article content

Family and friends of Ameilia Powder, a 10-year-old girl from the Fort McKay First Nation, are looking for a bone marrow donor after she was diagnosed with leukemia.

Powder was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last March and began chemotherapy at the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton. She was allowed to return home in August, but the cancer returned on Jan. 19. Doctors say her only option left is a bone marrow transplant.

Her grandmother, Jaime Harpe, reached out to a friend and created Ameilia’s Warriors to raise awareness about stem cells and support finding a matching donor.

“She’s a little fighter,” she said. “Grandma’s going to do whatever she can to find her a match.”

Any healthy person between 17 and 35 can order a free testing kit through Canadian Blood Services. Men make up only 20 per cent of the national registry, but their stem cells are more likely to be matched with recipients and offer fewer post-treatment complications.