Buyout extensions, amended combative sports bylaw and possible downtown park name on council agenda

Council is discussing extending buyout deadlines for Ptarmigan Court property owners, lobbying for improved flood insurance coverage, a proposed name for the downtown park at Franklin Avenue and Main Street, and amending the combative sports bylaw. The Tuesday meeting will also feature a presentation on youth needs in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area. Out of 69 properties in Ptarmigan Court, 47 owners have completed buyouts. Another 22 owners are undecided and 12 owners do not want a buyout. Administration recommends a July 30 deadline for Ptarmigan Court property owners to apply for voluntary buyouts or help raising homes above flood lines. The deadline to apply for raising a home is June 30, while the buyout deadline was May 31. An update on a grant program for Draper residents will also be presented. The municipality began surveying properties in the area earlier this year. Once those surveys are finished, administration will tackle community flood mitigation by addressing each property individually. Options could include raising structures or grading plans.

Council is also debating asking the Alberta government to support the national task force on flood insurance and relocation. The task force's goal is to create long-term funding for flood mitigation programs, projects and incentives for provinces, Indigenous communities and municipalities. Council will also ask the leaders of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association to consider the resolutions at their upcoming meetings later this year. Bryce Kumka, committee chair of the Wood Buffalo Development Advisory Committee and a senior account executive with Rogers Insurance, said in a letter to council that downtown development will be difficult if property owners continue finding it difficult to secure insurance. Council is also reviewing amendments to the Combative Sport Commission Bylaw, which was passed in 2013. One change includes removing professional wrestling, which the Combative Sports Commission says is considered "sport entertainment with predetermined outcomes." Other changes include updating rules for professional boxing matches, improved wording for fees and licensing, and new regulations on the safety of competitors. Council is considering naming the planned downtown park Kiyām Community Park. Kiyām is a Cree and Michif word meaning "Let it be," said McMurray Métis CEO Bill Loutitt in a letter to council.

The word is used when one is "at peace with yourself and your surroundings," said Loutitt, and "nothing anyone does or says can or will affect you, or no negativity or malice will touch you." The name was proposed by Melanie Walsh, social media and events coordinator for McMurray Métis. The park at Franklin Avenue and Main Street is at the site of the cancelled downtown arena project. Construction is scheduled to be finished by the fall. Youth council presents survey results Council will also hear the results of a 2021 youth needs assessment carried out by the Mayor's Advisory Council on Youth (MACOY). The survey saw 207 youth respond. Approximately 32 per cent said they want more retail in the region, 23.7 per cent want more spaces for recreational activities and 17.4 per cent want higher education opportunities. After the Westwood Family YMCA in Thickwood closed in November, the assessment found youth wanted a dedicated space for them. If this is not possible, more opportunities to volunteer or participate in community clubs could also be an option. Downtown was identified as an area needing the most improvement, followed by Thickwood. lbeamish@postmedia.com

