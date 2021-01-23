Businesses wondering when restrictions will ease as shutdown extended

Article content
As some businesses saw COVID-19 restrictions lift earlier this week, others are frustrated there is no timeline for when they can reopen.
Dianna de Sousa, executive director of the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce, understands the need for health measures and is not asking for the economy to fully reopen during a pandemic.
Instead, she wants Alberta to release a data-driven plan for when restrictions can ease. She suggests aiming for a specific positivity rate or the percentage of free beds in hospitals. She also added businesses are happy with current grant programs, but more support is needed.
“Without a clear strategy, without a clear plan, without a clear policy… we’re going to see insolvency, we’re going to see challenges,” said de Sousa. “The small businesses, they rely on that income to not only their business costs, but they’re paying their mortgage, they’re paying for their kids school, they pay for food.”