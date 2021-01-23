Businesses wondering when restrictions will ease as shutdown extended

Laura Beamish
Jan 23, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  3 minute read
A bartender at Earls Fort McMurray makes a Caesar on Friday, December 11, 2020. COVID-19 restrictions include a shutdown of all in-person dining across Alberta at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 13. Photo courtesy Robert Murray

As some businesses saw COVID-19 restrictions lift earlier this week, others are frustrated there is no timeline for when they can reopen.

Dianna de Sousa, executive director of the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce, understands the need for health measures and is not asking for the economy to fully reopen during a pandemic.

Instead, she wants Alberta to release a data-driven plan for when restrictions can ease. She suggests aiming for a specific positivity rate or the percentage of free beds in hospitals. She also added businesses are happy with current grant programs, but more support is needed.

“Without a clear strategy, without a clear plan, without a clear policy… we’re going to see insolvency, we’re going to see challenges,” said de Sousa. “The small businesses, they rely on that income to not only their business costs, but they’re paying their mortgage, they’re paying for their kids school, they pay for food.”

On Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw extended restrictions because Alberta’s health-care system is still strained. She does not know when these restrictions will be lifted and acknowledged this is devastating news to closed businesses and employees.

“We want to emphasize that our health system is provincial, that we do rely on that capacity, not in any specific area but across the province,” she said.

Other businesses are insisting they can safely reopen with proper protocols.

Crude Strength and Performance, owned by Fort McMurray strongman Leif Palsen, has been closed since December’s restrictions. No COVID-19 cases have been linked to his gym.

With proper safety measures, such as a limited capacity, he believes the gym can open safely. Palsen has started a petition to reopen gyms and fitness centres, which has reached nearly 15,000 signatures as of Friday.

For now, he worries about the mental health crisis unfolding among many people staying home. He also worries about some people sliding into addictions and depression.

“If we can open in two weeks then fantastic, but if we stay closed any longer than that I’m worried about people’s mental health. It’s getting bad,” he said. “It’s going to end up being another pandemic of people with depression.”

Ondrej Smid, a manager at the downtown Earls, agrees some COVID-19 restrictions are needed in Alberta. At the same time, he feels restaurants have been particularly harmed. Before restaurants and bars were forced to close, Earls had barriers, spaced-out tables, frequent cleaning schedules and a reduced capacity.

The uncertainty of when businesses can reopen has been difficult. Last week, extra people were scheduled to prepare the restaurant for a possible Thursday reopening. Those shifts were cancelled when the province extended the shutdown.

Smid said the restaurant is “basically breaking even” and business has slowed compared to the previous shutdown. Third-party delivery apps, such as Skip The Dishes, are taking huge cuts from profits.

Surekha Kanzig of Surekha’s on the Snye said some days are so slow she knows she isn’t breaking even.

“The volume of takeout is nowhere near what our sales would be for dining in,” she said. “The alcohol portion of the sales and the wine we sell with dinner? That’s a big factor in our revenue as well, which just doesn’t happen with takeout.”

Kanzig has opened the restaurant’s dining space for local businesses to open pop-up shops. There is still room for more businesses and she can remain open to the public as retail, which has a 15 per cent capacity. But the space is a free service.

– With files from Vincent McDermott

