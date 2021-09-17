Business owner Stu Wigle running for Ward 3 seat

Stu Wigle, who is the manager of Earls Kitchen and Bar, is challenging incumbent councillor Sheila Lalonde for a Ward 3 seat. The seat represents Saprae Creek and Draper.

Wigle has been active with local community business groups and active in the restaurant industry for more than 36 years. He has nothing against Lalonde, but feels his business experience is valuable for council.

Throughout COVID-19, he said a steep hurdle for small businesses wasn’t restrictions, but bad communication on what was allowed or happening. He also felt their input was ignored by other levels of government.

“Small businesses need a guideline of what can be done and then they need the easiest process to get there. They need to get rid of red tape,” he said. “The best ideas come from business owners because that’s what they do. Entrepreneurs love to create new systems and new ways of doing things, and so we need to be able to make that the easiest way possible to bring those ideas to light.”

He also said Draper residents have complained about delayed projects and confusing information regarding community services or bylaws. Wigle said he would propose monthly open houses, online forums, CRM databases and email blasts to residents.

“We need to be able to be collaborative and we need to be able to work together on a better front and where we need to go, and I think that I can bring that to the table,” he said.

