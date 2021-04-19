Bus driver pleads guilty to 2019 fatal collision, victim remembered as selfless and charitable

This meant a trip to Ottawa for herself and a few employees, but Davies hoped for the second-place prize: a store party for all employees.

Davies ran the Independent grocery store in Timberlea, which she loved. One year, the store won first prize in a company contest to design a picnic table spread that was displayed at Parliament Hill for Canada 150 celebrations.

A statement from Davies’ family describes her as a selfless and charitable person who avoided the limelight. Instead, she preferred solitude and spending time with her son, family and a few friends.

On April 13, the driver of the bus was fined $2,000 and lost his license for 30 days after pleading guilty to failing to yield to a pedestrian. This was the maximum punishment sought by the Crown.

Michelle Davies spent her life as a devoted mother to her son and “the most real and passionate at everything she did.” That life came to a tragic end on Dec. 5, 2019 when a coach bus driver hit her in Timberlea. She was 51.

She used her position to support many charities, although family said she quietly helped people for years, “even when she didn’t have much money to put food on her own table.” During the May 2016 wildfire, she stayed in the city to make sure first responders had the food and water they needed.

“She accomplished so much in her life, but the only thing she ever was really boastful about were the accomplishments of the people she cared about,” said the statement. “Her son was number one in her life and she was working towards making a life that would allow her to be able to be free and spend more time with him.”

At the time of the accident, Davies was walking at the crosswalk at Confederation Way and Brett Drive. Dashcam footage shown in court showed Lester Orbeta, who was driving the bus, was waiting for a vehicle to pass before turning into the intersection.

Orbeta claimed he saw a silhouette as he turned the vehicle off Confederation Way, but it was too late when he realized it was Davies walking across the street.

Crown lawyer Michelle Jessome argued Orbeta was not paying attention while driving and had enough time to make sure no one was crossing the street.

The defence argued there was no physical evidence showing Davies was already crossing the street when Orbeta turned the vehicle. They also argued the area was not properly lit at the time, and Davies was using earbuds while her clothes were dark colours.

Orbeta is still employed as a driver with the company but is on medical leave due to post-traumatic stress disorder from the accident.

The family statement chose to focus on Davies and not the accident or Orbeta.

"For a small woman she is going to leave a massive hole in the hearts of all that knew her well."

