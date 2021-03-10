Bookings for AstraZeneca vaccine open; 13 active COVID-19 cases in Fort McMurray
Close to 138,000 Albertans that are at least 75 and not living in a continuing care or a designated supportive living facility have been vaccinated or have an appointment, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw at a provincial COVID-19 update Wednesday.
Starting today, appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine are open to people born in 1957; and First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born in 1972. As of 2:30 p.m., more than 11,500 people had booked an appointment.
Tomorrow, bookings will open up to people born in 1958, as well First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born in 1973.
Demand and 811 calls for booking are expected to be high. Hinshaw recommends people book online or during off-peak hours.
“I know it can be tempting to let your guard down after immunization,” she said. “But we need to better study and understand the effectiveness of the vaccines in preventing transmission, including asymptomatic and variant transmission, before we can safely alter our policies.”
The province has also identified 47 new cases of a COVID-19 variant, bringing the provincial total to 734. The first variant was identified in the province from a returning traveler on December 15.
Hinshaw said in the past six weeks, the percentage of cases has risen, but said some other jurisdictions have seen a more rapid growth of the variants.
“This means that our health measures, both the overall restrictions, as well as the targeted measures for variant cases, are working to slow the growth,” she said. “If we continue to work together, we can continue to limit the spread.”
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on March 10:
- 136,773 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 130,382 people have recovered, or 95.3 per cent of all cases.
- 399 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 4,463.
- 254 people are in hospital, with 37 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Two new death from COVID-19, totalling 1,928. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 10,414 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- To date, 3,492,276 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,843,459 people.
- 308,962 vaccine doses have been administered in total; 91,259 people are fully immunized with both doses.
- 128 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
- Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- One new active case in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 13. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- Six new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,750.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park has been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing active total to four cases.
- One new recovery in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 141.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site.
- Canadian Natural’s Kirby site.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site.
- North American Construction Group.
- Suncor’s base plant.
- Suncor’s Fort Hills site.
- Suncor’s Firebag Village.
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.