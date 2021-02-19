'Birchwood for Ben' fundraising walk raises $8,580 for mental health supports

Article content

Fort McMurray resident Julio Florez has raised $8,580 in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association after a 12-hour walk in the Birchwood Trails earlier this month.

The annual walk, which is called Birchwood for Ben, started last year to honour Florez’s son, Ben, after he passed away from an opioid overdose in 2016. The funds raised more than double Florez’s $4,200 goal and surpassed last year’s funds of $5,700. Florez hopes the event will also encourage people to talk about mental and emotional health.

“We need to keep talking about it, we need to keep doing our part as individuals,” he said. “And to see how we can affect the people around us and also ourselves. As we all know, by trying to help others sometimes we help ourselves… I experienced that myself.”

This year, Florez’s daughter, Katrina, joined him on the walk. Having her participate was a special experience, he said, and helped bring healing to the family.