Bernier ends three-day visit to Alberta with tour of Fort McMurray-Cold Lake

Article content There were plenty of cheers and applause when Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, talked about supporting pipelines and condemning carbon taxes during a Monday visit to Fort McMurray. But the loudest celebrations were made when he condemned COVID-19 restrictions, mandatory vaccination and masking orders, and vaccine passports.

In a speech made to more than 150 supporters packing 57 North Kitchen and Brewery, Bernier accused the Conservative Party of Canada and its leader, Erin O'Toole, of having a platform identical to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. There were plenty of laughs when he called them "the Lib-Con Party" led by "Justin O'Toole." He also rejected the PPC would split conservative voters because he does not consider the Conservatives or its leadership to be real conservatives. "When tyranny becomes law, revolution becomes our duty and we will start that freedom revolution together," he said, quoting a paraphrased Thomas Jefferson quote popularized by the Three Percenters, an American-based militia movement. "Enough is enough and that common sense revolution—that freedom revolution—will start next Monday." Some of the loudest applause came when he pledged to ban vaccine passports, and praised Independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier and Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis for rejecting COVID-19 restrictions. When he decried Trudeau for ordering civil servants to be vaccinated against COVID-19, he repeated approvingly "dictator" after someone yelled out the word. He also doubted the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and said he was not vaccinated. Alberta's indoor mask order was ignored by supporters. Based on how loudly everyone applauded Bernier's attacks on COVID-19 restrictions, it's doubtful anyone trying to make them wear masks that night would have succeeded. "What I'm telling you, Mr. Trudeau, is we will punish you on the 20th of September because we want to live in a free society," said Bernier.

Shawn McDonald, the party's candidate for Fort McMurray-Cold Lake, introduced Bernier in a speech decrying the economic impacts of COVID-19 restrictions in the riding. McDonald dismissed criticisms that the party attracts white supremacists by pointing out he is a Métis man from the Kikino Métis Settlement. He also attacked O'Toole for acclaiming Laila Goodridge, former UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, as the Conservative candidate for the riding. McDonald said he considered running for the spot and called Goodridge's appointment "a disgrace." "We weren't given our democratic right to find a candidate," he said. "That door closed for a reason and me and the CPC, we were not meant to be. I know that now." Party members in a riding usually vote on a candidate, but O'Toole waived that process when David Yurdiga resigned as the riding's Conservative MP one day before the election was called. Yurdiga, who endorsed McDonald at the start of the campaign in a Facebook post, was rumoured to give a formal endorsement at Monday's event. Party volunteers say scheduling prevented Yurdiga from attending and McDonald praised his political career. "He served us very well… he was always there. So my hat's off to Mr. Yurdiga," said McDonald.

Article content The evening concluded a three-day tour across Alberta, where polls say his support has been highest. Fort McMurray-Cold Lake was his final stop, and Monday began with rallies in Cold Lake and Lac La Biche. He predicted an upcoming rally in Calgary will be the largest of the campaign, and laughed at other party leaders for not holding similar large public events. O’Toole, Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh have spent most of their campaigns ignoring Bernier. Bernier said in an interview after his speech the party is not running any polls, but he is watching public ones. He predicts “a couple” of PPC candidates will win seats. He also admitted it’s possible the party could have a repeat of the 2019 election and fail to win any seats—as most public polls predict—and said that’s unlikely. The party finished fourth locally during that election. “It can happen, but I doubt it. This party’s here for the long-term,” said Bernier. “We need to grow our support, and I believe we’ll have more support than the Green Party of Canada and I believe that we will play an important role in the new Parliament.” vmcdermott@postmedia.com

