Bailey Yarkie named new artistic director for Theatre; Just Because

Bailey Yarkie has been named the new artistic director for Theatre; Just Because. The current director, Hanna Fridhed, will remain as outgoing director to ease the transition.

As the new artistic director of the local independent theatre company, Yarkie is looking forward to having a leadership position in Fort McMurray’s theatre community.

“We have a number of different groups in town and they’re all so supportive,” said Yarkie. “I think there is a very bright future for theatre in McMurray. After we get over this COVID hump, I think there is going to be a burst of artistic creativity and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Before starting her theatre career, Yarkie earned a degree in elementary education with the goal of being a drama teacher. As more theatre opportunities opened, Yarkie became active in the local theatre community.

“It was honestly kind of happenstance,” said Yarkie.

Yarkie has participated in many local theatre productions since 2015, but one of her most challenging performances was in a production of “Not I” by Samuel Beckett. The work consists of a 17-minute monologue from a woman musing about her life’s struggles. The mouth is the only visible part of the performer.