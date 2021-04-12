Award-winning educator and social services advocate Jennifer Vardy running for Ward 1 council

Article content

Jennifer Vardy, general manager of government relations for the Fort McKay Métis Nation, is running for one of six council seats in Ward 1.

In a Monday interview, Vardy announced she was running as an advocate for social services in the community and to bring attention to the issues they are fighting.

Vardy said she has personally seen how critical these services are to the community, and her own experience shows where improvements are needed.

At one point, she was a single mother relying on low-income housing, which she says has limited funds. She is also upset that the Choices Association of Fort McMurray, an employment support group, closed last year when the provincial government did not renew a major contract with the group.

“Prior to COVID, and even now, a lot of our social services have not been as supported as they could be,” said Vardy. “People who are disadvantaged, whether they’re experiencing homelessness or they’re single-parent families, are having a very hard time especially during COVID. I want to make sure Fort McMurray and the RMWB are places where everyone can prosper.”