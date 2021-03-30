Autopsy on human remains found in trails fails to determine cause of death

Wood Buffalo RCMP are continuing their investigation into human remains found near a trail in Thickwood, after an autopsy failed to reveal a cause of death.

Wood Buffalo RCMP were told of the remains at 1:49 p.m. after they were discovered by people near the Rotary Club Gazebo at Thicket Drive and Silin Forest Road. Officers removed the remains and have closed off the area.

An autopsy was conducted in Edmonton on March 24. While the deceased’s identity was confirmed and family was notified, a cause of death could not be determined.

It is for this reason the name of the deceased is not being released to the public. RCMP spokesperson Cst. Chantelle Kelly said the name of the individual will be released if investigators connect the death to any criminal activity.

Anyone with information about this incident or criminal activity in Wood Buffalo is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can be sent to tipsubmit.com.

