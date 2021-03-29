AstraZeneca vaccine pauses for people under 55; Father Merc moves some classes online
The province is suspending the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under the age of 55 after some rare instances of blood clots have been reported in Europe that require more investigation, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw.
Although evidence shows no increase in the overall risk of blood clots, a blood clot in the brain has been reported in a small number of people four to 20 days after receiving the vaccine, she said.
“These instances are rare,” she said. “However, safety is always our top priority.”
Although no reports of blood clots following a vaccination have been reported in Canada, the same precautionary measure is being taken across the country, said Hinshaw.
Approximately 900 Albertans under the age of 55 have already received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Hinshaw said they are not considered to be at high risk of blood clots.
“The AstraZeneca vaccine remains a good choice for those who are at risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, who would otherwise have to wait several months to access a vaccine,” she said. “The benefits of getting the vaccine far outweigh the small potential risks in groups more likely yo have sever outcomes from COVID-19 infection, such as those age 55 and older.”
Despite the pause, Hinshaw believes Alberta can still have all adults receive their first shot by the end of June.
Starting Tuesday, the province will also be moving forward with phase 2B of the vaccine rollout. This phase focuses on people that are at high risk of severe outcomes because of underlying health conditions. This includes cancer patients, transplant recipients, people who are severely obese or have severe disabilities, dementia and other conditions. A full list can be found on Alberta Health Services’ website.
Starting tomorrow, people born in 1963 or earlier with underlying health conditions can book an appointment in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer, while other communities will start booking next week. Starting April 5, people born in 1957, 1958 and 1959 with an underlying health condition will also be able to book an appointment.
“We are not requiring a doctor’s note or other proof of one of these conditions to get high risk individuals vaccinated as soon and as efficiently as possible,” said Hinshaw. “I know many Albertans will benefit from vaccination, including those with other medical conditions, but I urge people to wait their turn and ensure those at the highest risk receive protection first.”
Locally, students in Grades 10 to 12 at Father Mercredi High School are switching to online learning for the rest of the week because too many staff members are quarantining.
Grades 7 to 9 will continue normally. Parent Teacher interview will also continue as planned on March 30 and 31.
Last week, Grade 10 to 12 students at Holy Trinity Catholic High School also switched to online learning because of staff isolating.
Students impacted at both schools are expected to return to in-person classes after the Easter long weekend.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on March 29:
- Instructions on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible can be found here.
- 146,885 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 136,980 people have recovered, or 93 per cent of all cases.
- 545 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 7,922.
- 288 people are in hospital, with 64 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- No new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,983.
- 8,362 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- 608,032 vaccine doses have been administered in total; 97,561 people are fully immunized with both doses.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- Nine new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 105. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- Six new recovery in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 1,779.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 case in rural communities reported in the past 24 hours, keeping active total to four cases. Two of those cases are in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 148.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School.
- Alert: Ecole McTavish High School.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site.
- Suncor’s base plant.
- Suncor’s Firebag Village.
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.