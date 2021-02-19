Arctic Winter Games asks local artists to help design wrap for games' torch

Article content

The Wood Buffalo 2022 Arctic Winter Games Host Society wants local artists to help design the wrap for the games’ official torch.

The organization wants the design to “celebrate everyone’s time to shine.” It must reflect travelling and connections, especially the links between Wood Buffalo’s communities. The competition is open to all residents over 18 years old. The winning artist will receive an honorarium.

The torch will travel in a relay connecting Fort Fitzgerald, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Anzac, Janvier, Conklin, Saprae Creek and Fort McMurray.

“The Arctic Winter Games are an event for entire region and the torch relay is a way to ensure every resident has the opportunity to be a part of this celebration,” said Melissa Blake, co-chair of the Wood Buffalo 2022 Arctic Winter Games Host Society board of directors, in a statement.

This is the third call for submissions the host society has held in the lead-up to the games. The others included designs for a cultural medallion and pin and the creation of a theme song. The games’ mascot, Nitotem the Lynx, was created by Sadie Antoine, 12, of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation.

The games take place every two years and are scheduled to be held between March 6 to 12, 2022. Nearly 2,000 athletes, coaches and cultural delegates will travel to the region from northern Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Yukon and the Nunavik region covering northern Quebec. Athletes from parts of Norway, Finland and Russia will also compete.

Designs can be submitted through the Arctic Winter Games website and must be submitted by March 15.

