Applications open for backyard hen pilot project

The municipality is opening applications for its backyard hen pilot project, which begins May 1.

The pilot project, which will run for two years, was approved by council on March 23. No more than 50 properties in Fort McMurray will be allowed to participate in the program.

Eligible applicants must:

Live at a single or semi-detached dwelling on at least a 400 square-metre lot.

Complete a hen training course.

Implement biosecurity measures that can reduce the risk of exposing hens to infectious disease.

Notify neighbours with a notification letter.

Submit an application with supporting documents.

Obtain a Provincial Premise ID (PID) as required by the province

Successful applicants must have a minimum of two hens and a maximum of four in a coop. The bylaw does not allow roosters. The hens must remain in coops meeting the Alberta Building Code, and placed one metre from property lines and three metres from the home.