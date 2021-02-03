Anzac Fire says members could have arrived at local incidents faster, disputing AHS claims

Article content continued

But last Friday, AHS dispatched an ambulance in Fort McMurray to a snowmobile accident inside the hamlet. Stewart said a lieutenant lives across the street from the site, while a captain lives two houses away. She lives three houses from the accident. It took the ambulance 32 minutes to arrive.

“We would have been able to provide patient care within eight minutes,” she said.

Stewart’s comments were a response to claims made by Darren Sandbeck, chief paramedic and senior provincial director of AHS EMS, at a Monday press conference.

He said the snowmobile accident was transferred from Wood Buffalo RCMP, who described it as an “unknown problem.” He said local firefighters would not have been called to that incident.

But Stewart said a call involving exposure to the cold and a motor vehicle accident is something Anzac Fire would be sent to.

“This is, and has been, a call that Anzac Fire Department has responded to countless times,” she said. “I’ve been on the department 12 years… snowmobile, ATV, motor vehicle, we have gone to them all. We’ve never chosen not to go. We get called out, we respond.”

As for the incident with the tree, Sandbeck said it happened in a “remote, rural location.” He also insisted the cases would have been handled the same way under the old system.

“Both these incidents would have been responded to in exactly the same way, pre-consolidation. To suggest otherwise is inaccurate and disingenuous,” said Sandbeck. “Our dispatch system works well. It is effective and has the best interests of all out patients and all Albertans at heart.”