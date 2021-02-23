Anyone 75 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine; 34 active cases in Fort McMurray

Article content

All Albertans who are 75 and older can book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow.

In her Tuesday update, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta Health has increased staffing at Health Link to prepare for the large wave of expected appointment bookings.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Anyone 75 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine; 34 active cases in Fort McMurray Back to video

“This is a massive expansion for our province and big step forward,” said Hinshaw. “However, unlike our yearly influenza campaigns, we do not have large stockpiles of the vaccines ready to go province-wide.”

Anyone at least 75 and living in a licensed supportive living facility do not need to book a vaccine appointment as Alberta Health Services (AHS) is already arranging appointments. All immunizations are being administered through appointment only. There will be no walk-in opportunities.

Vaccine appointments will be booked daily between 8:20 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. Hours will be extended as more vaccines arrive in Alberta.