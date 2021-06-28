





Article content An animated short film inspired by the 2016 Horse River wildfire hopes to spark a conversation about mental health. Back Home Again follows a community of animals as they go through the events of the 2016 Horse River Wildfire, from the trauma of the evacuation to the rebuilding and recovery phase. The 30-minute film begins streaming this fall. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Animated film about 2016 wildfire hopes to start conversations about mental health Back to video Writer, director and creator Michael Mankowski was born and raised in Fort McMurray. In May 2016, he was outside the community preparing to make a movie when he got a notice that an evacuation order had been issued for Fort McMurray. Part of Mankowski’s inspiration for the film came from working with the Canadian Red Cross during the re-entry period, as well as the first and second-year anniversaries. He interviewed more than 200 people who lost their homes in the wildfire for the project. “When you’re talking to a family who lost their home and a child is talking about his bedroom and the toys he doesn’t have in it,” he said. “You’re talking to the school and teachers are gutting the classroom, throwing out the belongings of all the children. It made my problems seem not so big and it was a huge healing thing for me.”

Article content Although some words are changed, every character is based on interviews Mankowski did with people in the community. The film’s cast includes Michael J. Fox, Eugene Levy, Jeremy Renner, Catherine O’Hara, Kim Basinger, Martin Short and Lorne Cardinal. The film is a non-profit project. The cast, producer, and director are not making money out of it. Partners include Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development and Tourism, the Canadian Red Cross and the Canadian Mental Health Association. Mankowski said he put much of his own money into the production. The production budget of the film was “well under” $200,000, he said. Every line in the script was vetted by 19 mental health professionals. The hope is that the film creates awareness and conversations around mental health, especially for families and children. Edmonton Journal “The only way to be able to heal from this is to have a conversation, to recognize you’re affected by this and to confront it and to overcome it because you can,” said producer John Schneider. “That’s the whole point of the mental health journey that we’ve gone through as we were making the film, but we hope others will see and experience and be able to heal from that.” Even though the film is inspired by the 2016 Horse River Wildfire, the product evolved as other events, like the California wildfires and COVID-19, showed the message is more global. Basinger, for example, lost her home in mountain fires in California in 2018.

Article content “We thought we could record this in a day and took three days to get it because it was so emotional about what she was saying and how she was processing her own feelings about what happened to her,” said Schneider. The filmmakers also hope the film gives people outside the region a different view of the community. “I think it’s an opportunity for us to kind of shine some positive light on the community and switch the perception a little bit from industry to community,” said Mankowski. “Really focus on how we came together and how Canada contributed to our story.” All screenings for the film will be free. No release date has been announced, but the film has been submitted to more than 30 film festivals. Work is also being done with the Multicultural Association of Wood Buffalo and the Athabasca Tribal Council to have subtitles available in Cree and Dene. In the upcoming weeks and months, discussions with community leaders and live events will be take place on the film’s social media pages and website. lbeamish@postmedia.com

