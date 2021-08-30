Allan Grandison running for Ward 1 council seat

Article content

In a Monday interview, he accused this current council of “spending money without a plan” and said he would run on a platform of “fiscal responsibility that is intentional.” He would also promote a four-year plan to bring the municipality into a fiscal and economic position that would be stable long-term.

Promoting growth and stability in the local economy and community would involve looking at what is currently happening, current needs and current challenges, he said.

“I’m certainly not claiming to be the smartest individual in the world, but I am a collaborative individual. I am somebody who believes that we work with all parties to make sure that what we accomplish is what’s actually needed versus an individual agenda,” he said. “The other thing we have to do is maybe we don’t sit around the horseshoe and talk about the community, rather talk with the community and look for solutions.”

He would also promote motions improving communication with seniors and boosting internet access. This is inspired by his work with seniors during the April 2020 flood and 2016 Horse River Wildfire. Many did not know how to get updates or find information on applying for supports, he said.

“I don’t know what that looks like, but I do believe that the municipality has to do a more productive job finding methods of getting information out to the citizens on what we’re doing with their money, what our plans are and find ways of engagement so they can participate and ensure their voices are heard,” he said.