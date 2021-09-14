All six local ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients; 228 active cases in RMWB

Vincent McDermott
Sep 14, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Northern Lights Regional Health Centre in Fort McMurray, Alta. on October 14, 2020. Sarah Williscraft/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
The Northern Lights Regional Health Centre’s six intensive care unit (ICU) beds are all occupied by COVID-19 patients, with five of those patients on ventilators as of Tuesday evening, said Regional Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Jody Butz to council.

The Alberta health care system also reported 212 COVID-19 patients occupying 71 per cent of ICU beds, a record-high for the province. Unvaccinated patients make up 97 per cent of COVID-19 patients in ICU. There are 822 COVID-19 patients in hospital. Butz did not mention the vaccination status of local patients.

-with reporting by Laura Beamish

vmcdermott@postmedia.com

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported September 14:                     

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:

  • 207 active cases. First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
  • 6,867 recoveries.
  • 18 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
  • People with at least one vaccine dose:
    75+: 79.6%, (533 people)
    60-74: 81.7%, (5264 people)
    40-59: 78.2%, (18041 people)
    20-39: 62.9%, (17929 people)
    12-19: 72.1%, (4845 people)
    12+: 71.7%, (46903 people)
    All ages: 59.1%, (46903 people)
  • People fully immunized:
    75+: 76%, (509 people)
    60-74: 75.6%, (4874 people)
    40-59: 69.7%, (16074 people)
    20-39: 51.6%, (14709 people)
    12-19: 61.3%, (4116 people)
    12+: 61.9%, (40471 people)
    All ages: 51%, (40471 people)

COVID-19 in rural areas:                    

  • 21 active cases in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
  • 359 recoveries.
  • One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death before Wednesday was reported on June 20. Indigenous and rural leaders in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
  • People with at least one vaccine dose:
    75+: 73%, (74 people)
    60-74: 71.4%, (344 people)
    40-59: 60.9%, (708 people)
    20-39: 42.5%, (497 people)
    12-19: 48.3%, (223 people)
    12+: 55.1%, (1861 people)
    All ages: 45.8%, (1861 people)
  • People fully vaccinated:
    75+: 64.1%, (65 people)
    60-74: 60.6%, (292 people)
    40-59: 49.1%, (571 people)
    20-39: 29.2%, (341 people)
    12-19: 31%, (143 people)
    12+: 42%, (1420 people)
    All ages: 35%, (1420 people)

RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:                   

  • Alberta Health Services has stopped reporting positive cases to school boards.

RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:                    

