Alberta's hospitals running out of ICU beds as COVID-19 cases rise; 197 cases in RMWB

Alberta’s hospitals are running out of intensive care unit beds as COVID-19 cases continue rising. Most new COVID-19 patients have been unvaccinated.

Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services (AHS), said at a Thursday press conference that Alberta’s intensive care capacity is at 87 per cent, even after the province added 59 surge beds this week. A total of nearly 100 surge beds have been added. AHS has also cancelled surgeries as medical staff are redirected during the pandemic’s fourth wave.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced $36 million to increase wages for certified healthcare aides working at contracted home care agencies. Shandro said the funding will hasten the move of 400 people waiting in hospitals for continuing care spots.

There are 679 COVID-19 patients in Alberta’s hospitals, including 154 in ICUs. Unvaccinated patients account for 73.49 per cent of hospitalized cases, fully vaccinated individuals account for 21.5 per cent of cases and partially vaccinated are 5.01 per cent of patients. In the ICU, 87 per cent of patients are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported September 9: