Alberta's active COVID-19 cases drop below 10,000; 19 new cases, 34 recoveries in Fort McMurray

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of January 21:
- 119,757 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 108,358 people have recovered, or 90 per cent of all cases.
- 643 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 9,987.
- 691 people are in hospital, with 115 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- 12 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,512. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 14,060 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- To date, 3,079,284 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,729,902 people.
- 1,279 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 97,785 doses have been administered across the province.
- 22 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
- Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization, but are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 19 new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 144. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- 34 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,504.
- Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- Tw new COVID-19 cases in rural communities have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing active total to three cases.
- Two new recoveries in Wood Buffalo’s rural areas in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 133.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Anzac Lodge has declared an outbreak.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
- Cenovus’ Christina Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak.
