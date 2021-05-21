Alberta Wildfire goes high-tech for fighting wildfires
This summer’s fight against wildfires in Alberta will involve drones, improved lookout towers and new equipment for forestry workers on the ground.
Drones and monitoring stations will help predict fire and wind patterns, and map areas with a high chance of fuelling wildfires. Drones can also fly at night and go beyond sight lines when detecting wildfires.
Alberta’s 127 lookout towers, which can report wildfires in five minutes within a 40 kilometre radius, have been updated with weather monitoring equipment and cameras.
“It’s all just another tool in the toolbox to be able to help the overall goal, which is to make sure that we can detect these fires as soon as possible, attack them as soon as possible and put them out,” said Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen in a Thursday interview.
The province is also looking at fire gels that Dreeshen said works better than fire retardant. Crews are also getting new high-pressure water cannons to suppress fires and protect buildings.
“Early season, one of the key things is looking at where that area of highest fire hazard is, if a fire were to start, where it might have the greatest impact,” said Alberta Wildfire information officer Travis Fairweather.
Regional Fire Chief Jody Butz said technology dedicated to fighting wildfires is handled by the province, and threat information is shared locally. But Regional Emergency Services (RES) also has its own resources to fight wildfires, including a newly purchased drone.
“Our forestry partners are experts in that regard. They have it down to a science to the point where they can’t control the weather… but they certainly put in a lot of resources, time and effort in that predictability,” said Butz.
Last year’s wildfire season was considered quiet for Alberta, but almost all of the wildfires that did happen were caused by people. Alberta had 700 forest fires last year that burned 3,300 hectares, far below the average of the past five years. In 2019, 989 wildfires in Alberta burned 880,000 hectares of land.
Also in 2019, wildfires forced more than 10,000 people from their homes. Dreeshen said those evacuations influenced improvements of the Alberta Wildfire app.
