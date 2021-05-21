Article content

This summer’s fight against wildfires in Alberta will involve drones, improved lookout towers and new equipment for forestry workers on the ground.

Drones and monitoring stations will help predict fire and wind patterns, and map areas with a high chance of fuelling wildfires. Drones can also fly at night and go beyond sight lines when detecting wildfires.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta Wildfire goes high-tech for fighting wildfires Back to video

Alberta’s 127 lookout towers, which can report wildfires in five minutes within a 40 kilometre radius, have been updated with weather monitoring equipment and cameras.

“It’s all just another tool in the toolbox to be able to help the overall goal, which is to make sure that we can detect these fires as soon as possible, attack them as soon as possible and put them out,” said Agriculture and Forestry Minister Devin Dreeshen in a Thursday interview.

The province is also looking at fire gels that Dreeshen said works better than fire retardant. Crews are also getting new high-pressure water cannons to suppress fires and protect buildings.