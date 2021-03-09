Alberta prepares for AstraZeneca vaccine rollout; 18 active cases in Fort McMurray

Article content

Mayor Don Scott said between 75 per cent and 80 per cent of Fort McMurray’s seniors have been vaccinated as of last Friday. Scott shared the news at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“There is progress with seniors that i want the community to be aware of,” he said.

Scott’s comments were made as Alberta prepares to begin booking appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine on Wednesday at 8 a.m. Albertans at least 64 and First Nations, Métis and Inuit individuals that are at least 49 can register.

This phase is planned to eventually expand so it includes Albertans aged 50 to 64 and First Nations, Métis and Inuit individuals aged 35 to 49, with no severe chronic illness.

Bookings will begin in stages according to birth year. Albertans born in 1957 will first be eligible to register on Alberta Health Service’s online tool or by calling 811. First Nation, Métis and Inuit individuals born in 1972 can also use Health Link at 811.