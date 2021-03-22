Alberta not lifting more COVID-19 restrictions as active cases, hospitalizations rise; 30 cases in Fort McMurray

On Monday, there were 280 hospitalizations, but Shandro said Alberta will likely blow past 300 hospitalizations by the end of the week. Nearly 90 per cent of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units are younger than 65.

Alberta’s benchmark to begin the third phase of the province’s reopening plan requires fewer than 300 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Step 3 lifts some restrictions on movie theatres, adult team sports, places of worship, casinos, zoos, museums and indoor social gatherings.

“It would be irresponsible and unfair to Albertans to ease measures now only to reinstate them a few days later,” he said at a Monday press conference. “The path forward is about taking our time to make good decisions based on the evidence.”

Alberta is holding off easing COVID-19 restrictions as active cases continue rising across the province. Health Minister Tyler Shandro said this measure is necessary to avoid a third wave of the virus, which has already begun in other countries.

Shandro also said Alberta has seen seven straight days of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The last time this growth happened was at the start of a 40 straight days of increases that began on Oct. 30, the start of the second wave.

“This is the safe move, it’s the smart move to make for our province right now,” he said. “It’s absolutely necessary to help us avoid a third wave that would take more lives and once again put more pressure on the hospital system.”

Shandro acknowledged how frustrating this news is to people and business owners. He blamed much of Alberta’s situation on the federal government’s vaccine procurement program, which he said put Canada “at the back of the line.”

“Had Ottawa procured vaccine on the same level as the United States or many other countries, we would have been seeing Albertans immunized two or even three times as many people right now as we are seeing in Alberta,” he said. “We would be open and getting ready to ease things even further.”

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said individuals with COVID-19 variants have also spread the virus quickly when ignoring public health orders. As an example, she said there have been cases when people with the virus have spread COVID-19 at restaurants, workplaces or other communal spaces.

“The common thread is when we let our guard down, a virus spreads quickly, whatever setting we happen to be in,” she said “If we let the virus spread rapidly… the vaccines can’t catch up. If the virus spreads right now, offering vaccine after the fact isn’t going to protect people who become infected and ended up in hospital.”