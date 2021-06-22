Alberta mask order will remain for transit, taxis and hospitals on July 1; RMWB's active COVID-19 cases at 46

The provincial mask mandate won’t be entirely removed after Alberta’s Stage 3 reopening next week.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced Tuesday that while the vast majority of restrictions will be lifted on July 1, face coverings will continue to be mandatory in acute and continuing care settings, as well as on public transit and in taxis or rideshare cars.

Hinshaw said masks are needed on public transit and in public vehicles because of the closed, indoor nature of those spaces, and to protect people who haven’t yet been able to get a second shot to protect against COVID-19.

“The recommendations that have been put forward really are based on protecting people in those very high risk of transmission environments,” she said.

Hinshaw said Alberta is shifting into a phase of the pandemic where it’s “reasonable” for people to make decisions about their own risks, and how they approach that. Municipalities, she added, may be assessing their own local context.