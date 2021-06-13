Alberta launches $3M lottery to reach first-dose vaccine targets; 141 active cases in RMWB

The first draw will take place on the day Alberta enters Stage 3 of its reopening plan, and will be open to all Albertans age 18 or older who have had at least one shot.

Albertans will have to register to be entered in the draw; a registration process will be announced Monday. Registration will remain open for one week after Alberta achieves 70 per cent uptake for first doses of vaccine, which will also trigger a two-week countdown to Stage 3, when all public health restrictions will be lifted.

“Many places around the world have launched similar lotteries like this because we need to nudge those who haven’t gotten around to getting their vaccine yet,” Kenney said.

“We’ve had to spend billions of dollars in our health-care system and supporting people through the last 16 tough months. So if we can just keep pushing up the numbers of people who are vaccinated, that will easily pay for itself in future savings.”

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said on Twitter Sunday no proof of immunization will be required to enter the lottery. However, proof will be required for the winner to claim their prize. The opt-in approach was chosen to comply with Alberta privacy law, Shandro said.

No details were immediately available about the second or third $1-million draws, or for several other prizes which Kenney said would be revealed “later this summer.”

Alberta is the second province to announce lottery incentives for immunization against COVID-19. On Wednesday, Manitoba announced a lottery with $2 million in cash and scholarship prizes, with all their immunized residents automatically entered.

Several U.S. states have also launched lotteries, including Ohio, which faced some criticism when it announced its lottery program last month. But that state saw vaccine uptake rise by 47 per cent in the week after the announcement.

Speaking to Postmedia earlier this week, Timothy Caulfield, a Canada research chair in health law and policy at the University of Alberta, said incentives like lotteries might be a helpful strategy for convincing those who are hesitant or complacent about vaccines to get their jab.

But he stressed messaging around lotteries needs to be appropriate.

“We don’t want to suggest that we’re incentivizing this because we have to, because it’s dangerous and there aren’t other reasons you should be getting it done,” Caulfield said. “We’re incentivizing it because it’s good for your community.”

Alberta has seen a significant drop in demand for first doses over the past two weeks. Through Friday, 68.5 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and over had received at least their first dose, but the province’s seven-day average for daily first doses administered sits at less than 14,000.

The province needs about 57,000 more people to get their first dose in order to reach the 70 per cent threshold. In a news release, the Alberta premier’s office said 64,535 first-dose appointments were already booked over the next week.

The release projected the province would hit the 70 per cent mark June 18, meaning Stage 3 would begin July 2 — one week before the Calgary Stampede is scheduled to kick off.

A total of 2.61 million Albertans have had at least one shot of vaccine, including 2.37 million Albertans age 20 and over.

If each of those Albertans entered the lottery draw, the chance of winning the $1-million jackpot would be 0.00004 per cent.

jherring@postmedia.com