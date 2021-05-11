Alberta in 'homestretch' as 45 per cent of Albertans get first vaccine dose; 1,546 cases in RMWB
COVID-19 is spreading at slower rates in most of Alberta, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday, but hospitalizations and ICU stays continue rising.
“These are positive signs that transmission may be starting to slow, although the Calgary zone is still quite high,” she said at a Tuesday news conference. “Having said that, it is important to note that our active case count is the second highest that has ever been and our positivity rate is still very high.”
Premier Jason Kenney said the news shows Alberta is in the “homestretch” of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, Kenney said nearly 45 per cent of Albertans who are at least 18 have received their first vaccine dose.
He expects half of Alberta’s population to be partially vaccinated by the first week of June. But, people need to hold out for “a little longer” and follow public health restrictions, he said.
“Your vaccine is your ticket back to normal life,” he said. “Of course, the first dose is only half the battle. For all vaccines currently available in Alberta, it takes two doses for you to be fully protected.”
Fort McMurray is second for per capita spread per 100,000 people and the rural areas are third. Fort McMurray itself leads rural Alberta for active cases and workplace outbreaks. Community numbers are based on residency and do not include commuters. Alberta Health is now treating Fort McMurray and the rural communities separately when calculating per capita spread.
There are 1,475 cases in Fort McMurray and 71 in rural communities, putting the RMWB’s total at 1,546 active cases. Red Deer follows with 817 active cases, or 767.9 cases per 100,000 people.
There are 28 workplace outbreaks, 18 school outbreaks and seven schools with between two and four COVID-19 cases. No schools or workplaces are based in the rural hamlets.
COVID-19 is spreading at a rate of 1,857.2 cases per 100,000 people in Fort McMurray. The rural areas follow with a rate of 1,749.5 cases per 100,000 people. Lac La Biche County leads Alberta’s per capita spread with 2,030.1 cases per 100,000 people, or 205 active cases.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 11:
- All Albertans as young as 12 qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 211,836 people have been infected with the virus: 24,998 active cases, 184,719 recoveries.
- 1,449 new cases in past 24 hours.
- 705 people in hospital, with 163 people in ICUs. Triage protocols have been released.
- Two COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,119.
- 11,852 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 1,947,004 vaccine doses administered; 36.4 per cent has at least one dose, 7 per cent fully immunized.
- Earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 1,475 active cases (87 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 3,888 recoveries (93 new recoveries).
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Five people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the most recent death reported on April 27. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- 71 active cases (nine new cases). None in Wood Buffalo National Park. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 182 recoveries (five new recoveries). These recoveries include 10 in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Kateri School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Dave McNeilly Public School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Father Beauregard Education Community Centre (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Westwood Community High School (5-9 cases).
- Alert: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Christina Gordon Public School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Greely Road School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Timberlea Public School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Westview School (2-4 cases).
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Bethel Happy Daycare
- Brandt Tractor
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Canadian Natural Jackfish
- Centre of Hope
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal
- Civeo Athabasca
- Civeo Lynx Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer
- MEG Energy
- McMurray Montessori Academy Silin Forest Campus
- North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake)
- North Star Ford
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Suncor MacKay River
- Sunshine Community Day Home
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- Wapasu Creek Lodge
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre