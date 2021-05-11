Alberta in 'homestretch' as 45 per cent of Albertans get first vaccine dose; 1,546 cases in RMWB

COVID-19 is spreading at slower rates in most of Alberta, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday, but hospitalizations and ICU stays continue rising.

“These are positive signs that transmission may be starting to slow, although the Calgary zone is still quite high,” she said at a Tuesday news conference. “Having said that, it is important to note that our active case count is the second highest that has ever been and our positivity rate is still very high.”

Premier Jason Kenney said the news shows Alberta is in the “homestretch” of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, Kenney said nearly 45 per cent of Albertans who are at least 18 have received their first vaccine dose.

He expects half of Alberta’s population to be partially vaccinated by the first week of June. But, people need to hold out for “a little longer” and follow public health restrictions, he said.

“Your vaccine is your ticket back to normal life,” he said. “Of course, the first dose is only half the battle. For all vaccines currently available in Alberta, it takes two doses for you to be fully protected.”