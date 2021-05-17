





Alberta ICUs treating more people than ever, reopening will consider vaccinations, hospitalizations; RMWB has 1,462 cases

Article content Alberta’s COVID-19 transmission rates are dropping, but the province’s intensive care units are treating more people than at any other time in Alberta’s history. Hospitalizations lag by roughly two weeks behind new cases, so demands on the health care system are expected to continue, said Dr. Verna Yiu, president and chief executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS), at a Monday press conference. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta ICUs treating more people than ever, reopening will consider vaccinations, hospitalizations; RMWB has 1,462 cases Back to video There were more than 240 patients in Alberta’s ICUs reported on May 16, with 186 of those patients fighting COVID-19. This is six times higher than the record number of influenza patients in ICUs. There are 222 ICU patients on ventilators, more than half of whom have COVID-19. These were the most current numbers at the time of the press conference, but Yiu said the number of COVID-19 patients have more than doubled this past month. “That is easily the most ICU patients that we’ve ever seen in our health care system, and definitely higher than what we’ve seen in waves one and two,” said Yiu. “The threat of serious illness is real. We are seeing more people needing ICU care, particularly younger adults with fewer underlying problems.”

Article content Alberta’s pre-pandemic health care system is designed to handle 170 ICU patients, but an extra 106 ICU beds have been opened. A maximum of 425 ICU beds can be opened by repurposing beds from isolation or operating recovery rooms. ICU staff are exhausted, said Yiu, and staffing ICUs is becoming challenging. Redeploying qualified staff to ICUs means more delayed surgeries. Yiu said some communities have seen surgeries reduced by up to 30 per cent as COVID-19 overwhelms local hospitals. Yiu also said high COVID-19 numbers in northern Alberta means more patients are being sent to Edmonton hospitals. This has included five patients from Fort McMurray since May 9. Another three each are from Lac La Biche and Cold Lake, and one each came from Grande Prairie, St. Paul and Edson. All but two of these patients had COVID-19. On Sunday, AHS confirmed there were 44 COVID-19 patients at the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre (NLRHC), which has 122 beds. This includes 11 people using all available ICU beds. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said rural Albertans with COVID-19 are 26 per cent more likely to be hospitalized and 30 per cent more likely to end up in an ICU. Reopening depends on vaccinations, health care capacity: Kenney Premier Jason Kenney said at the same press conference people in rural areas have been more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and that the pandemic is not just “a big city problem.”

Article content A reopening plan that considers local vaccinations and ICU numbers is being developed as Alberta’s COVID-19 cases fall. Kenney predicted 50 per cent of Albertans eligible for a vaccine will have had at least one dose sometime this week. “I think potentially next week we will be coming out with a plan,” he said. “The percentage of population vaccinated will play a large role in it.” Fort McMurray, rural vaccination numbers released Alberta Health is now publishing vaccination rates for communities. At least one vaccine dose has been given to 34.2 per cent of eligible Fort McMurray residents, or 27,314 people. That number is 24.2 per cent in rural areas, or 992 people. Fort McMurray continues leading Alberta for COVID-19 spread, although numbers are dropping. The rural areas are third for COVID-19 spread. There are 1,400 cases in Fort McMurray and 62 in rural communities, putting the RMWB’s total at 1,462 cases. There are 29 workplace outbreaks, 18 school outbreaks and eight schools with between two and four active COVID-19 cases. No schools or workplaces based within the rural hamlets have any outbreaks. COVID-19 is spreading at a rate of 1,762.8 cases per 100,000 people in Fort McMurray. The rural areas follow with a rate of 1,527.8 cases per 100,000 people. vmcdermott@postmedia.com COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 17: All Albertans as young as 12 qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine

219,682 people have had COVID-19: 21,288 active cases, 196,246 recoveries.

721 new cases in past 24 hours.

678 people in hospital, with 181 people in ICUs.

Five COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,148.

7,002 people tested in past 24 hours.

2,217,446 vaccine doses administered; 42.2 per cent has at least one dose, 7.4 per cent fully immunized.

Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5. COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: 1,400 active cases (64 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.

4,593 recoveries (104 new recoveries).

34.2 per cent of eligible residents (27,314 people) have at least one vaccine dose.

1.9 per cent of eligible residents (1,539 people) are fully vaccinated.

Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.

Five people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the most recent death reported on April 27. The first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020. COVID-19 in rural areas: 62 active cases (one new case) in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.

215 recoveries (seven new recoveries) in rural areas.

24.2 per cent of eligible residents (992 people) have at least one vaccine dose.

5.4 per cent of eligible residents (221 people) are fully vaccinated.

AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.

Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.

There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas. RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks: Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services

Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (10+ cases)

Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases).

Outbreak: Dave McNeilly Public School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Father Beauregard Education Community Centre (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases).

Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)

Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases).

Alert: Christina Gordon Public School (2-4 cases)

Alert: Elsie Yanik School (2-4 cases)

Alert: Frank Spragins High School (2-4 cases)

Alert: Greely Road School (2-4 cases)

Alert: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases).

Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases)

Alert: Timberlea Public School (2-4 cases).

Alert: Westview School (2-4 cases). RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks: Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services

Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill

Birch Mountain Enterprises

Brandt Tractor

Canadian Natural Albian

Canadian Natural Horizon

Canadian Natural Jackfish

Centre of Hope

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge

Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal

Civeo Athabasca

Civeo Lynx Lodge

CNOOC Long Lake

Imperial Oil Kearl Lake

Joly’s Your Independent Grocer

MEG Energy

McMurray Montessori Academy Silin Forest Campus

North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake)

North Star Ford

Oilsands Industrial Lodge

Salvation Army Shelter

Suncor Base Plant

Suncor Firebag Village

Suncor Fort Hills

Suncor MacKay River

Sunshine Community Day Home

Syncrude Aurora

Syncrude Mildred Lake site

Wapasu Creek Lodge

YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre

