Alberta Health expanding COVID-19 vaccine rollout to participating pharmacies; 36 active cases in Fort McMurray
Article content
Participating pharmacies in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary will now be able to schedule COVID-19 immunization appointments for Albertans aged 75 and older.
In a Tuesday press conference, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said 102 community pharmacies are now working to schedule appointments for the first week of March.
Alberta Health expanding COVID-19 vaccine rollout to participating pharmacies; 36 active cases in Fort McMurray Back to video
“This is just the start,” said Shandro. “As soon as we have the supply and the processes in place, we plan to expand the pharmacy program to help us get doses in the arms of every Albertan who wants to get vaccinated when they are eligible.”
Participating pharmacies were chosen based on location, population needs and demonstrated ability to handle large volumes of immunization in short time frames, added Shandro.
Albertans born in 1946 who are not living in Edmonton, Red Deer or Calgary are still able to receive their doses of the vaccine through Alberta Health Services (AHS).
Advertisement
Article content
“We know that many pharmacies across the province are keen to jump in and assist in this immunization program,” said Shandro. “However, we must start small due to the limited vaccine quantities that we are being provided by the federal government and the strict storage and handling requirements for the Pfizer vaccine.”
Alberta Health is also working with the Alberta Medical Association on plans to expand the vaccine rollout to community physicians, as well as developing large immunization clinics that can be set up when there is more vaccine supply in the province.
“We are ready and we are able to keep expanding our approach,” said Shandro. “As more vaccines arrive, participating pharmacies in many other communities will begin to offer the vaccine as well.”
Shandro also addressed the technical difficulties AHS experienced while launching the online vaccine appointment booking system this morning.
More than 150,000 users tried to visit the booking site and AHS was temporarily overwhelmed online and over the phone.
Shandro said he will be speaking to AHS and expressing his “disappointment” in the technical difficulties.
“We have made it clear the money is not an issue in responding to the pandemic,” said Shandro. “We did have the expectation that this rollout would be smooth.”
With more than 230,000 seniors to immunize in Alberta, Shandro said it will take some time before all seniors are fully immunized.
“We won’t get to everybody right on the first day but we will get to all of you,” he said. “I want to emphasize that shots are happening and the delays in getting through to the booking system will not slow down the actual vaccinations.”
Advertisement
Article content
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on February 24:
- 132,033 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 125,622 people have recovered, or 95 per cent of all cases.
- 430 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 4,545.
- 307 people are in hospital, with 56 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- 13 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,866. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 9,467 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- To date, 3,378,594 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,810,844 people.
- 5,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 186,572 doses have been administered in total; 77,354 people are fully immunized with both doses.
- 104 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
- Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- Two new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 36. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- No new recoveries in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 1,708.
- Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide mask order.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
Advertisement
Article content
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park has been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the active total to one case.
- One new recovery in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the bringing the total to 140.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide order.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
- Canadian Natural’s Kirby site has declared an outbreak.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- North American Construction Group has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak.
- YMCA Eagle Ridge child care has declared an outbreak
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.