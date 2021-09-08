Now on the table is a pay freeze for the first three years of a five-year collective agreement, followed by increases of one per cent in each of the final two years of the contract.

The Alberta government has backed away from its demand that nurses take a three per cent wage cut.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In a news release Tuesday evening, the United Nurses of Alberta (UNA) said Alberta Health Services’ (AHS) latest proposal “represents progress” after AHS contacted the union over the weekend with a new mandate from the government.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta government scales back pay cut proposal for nurses amid fourth wave of COVID-19 Back to video

AHS has dropped what the union called “offensive rollbacks,” including reductions of shift differentials and other pay premiums, but maintained other demands, including the elimination of lump-sum payments, costing members two per cent a year in pay.

Now on the table is a pay freeze for the first three years of a five-year collective agreement, followed by increases of one per cent in each of the final two years of the contract.

In a statement of his own Wednesday morning, Finance Minister Travis Toews said the new proposal “acknowledges the hard work and dedication of Alberta’s nurses, while respecting the tough fiscal situation the province is in.”

“There are still a number of items that need to be negotiated, including the twice yearly lump sum payments that do not exist in any other nursing contract in Canada,” he said.

The union said that while the changes are an improvement “they would do nothing to address the critical problem of attrition and retention now faced by Alberta Health Services throughout the province.”

jpg, FM

The latest offer comes days after the UNA said it was informed that AHS would immediately begin working with three staffing agencies to hire contract nurses from outside the province to fill staffing gaps.