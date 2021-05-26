





Article content The Alberta government is investing $42,000 to support critical services for survivors of sexual violence in Fort McMurray. This includes counselling, crisis response and outreach supports. Michele Taylor, executive director for Waypoints, said the organization has yet to hear from the government about the funding going to Waypoints or details of the program. But, she said any extra money is welcome. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta gives $42,000 to local programs supporting survivors of sexual violence Back to video “We have waitlists for children’s counselling, we have waitlists at different times for violence counselling or just general preventative counselling and for sexual assault counselling,” she said. “So money for additional counsellors would really help our region, especially in those specialty areas of sexual violence, victims of sexual violence and domestic violence.” A 2019 study by the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services found 43 per cent of Albertans will experience at least one sexual violence incident in their life.

Article content Taylor recently said that Waypoints has seen an increase in crisis calls, intakes, counselling sessions and people seeing coordinators at Waypoints. Between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, Waypoints had fewer than 200 domestic violence outreach contacts. Between April 1, 2020 and March 31 of this year, the number doubled to more than 400. Waypoints has also seen an increase in requests for child counselling relating to domestic violence or sexual assault. The organization is hosting a soft opening for a child advocacy centre that provides a friendly space for police to interview children, sparing them from going to the detachment. Taylor expects these trends to continue even after COVID-19. Services have been strained, Waypoints has not seen the same sharp uptick in demand following the 2016 Horse River Wildfires. “It will be interesting to see what happens when it’s over,” she said. “We’re kind of expecting to get a lot of people coming in and accessing our services.” Any funding is important, since COVID-19 stopped or limited the organization’s annual fundraiser events, such as the YMM Food Festival or dinner theatre. Waypoints has adapted by holding 50/50 draws that Taylor says usually net $25,000. The organization’s fundraising goal is $700,000. “It can be harder for victims and survivors to find the help and support they need in rural areas which makes these investments crucial,” said Laila Goodridge, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, in a statement.

Article content The funding is a part of a commitment by the province to increase support for sexual assault services. “This funding will help ensure they continue to provide and enhance their supports and services for survivors of sexual violence in our region,” said Tany Yao, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo, in a statement. Anyone experiencing sexual violence can reach out locally and provincially at: Waypoints 24/7 Family Violence/Unity House Emergency Women’s Shelter: 780-743-1190

Waypoints 24/7 Sexual Trauma Support: 780-791-6708

Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence: 1-866-403-8000 lbeamish@postmedia.com

