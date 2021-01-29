Alberta getting 63,000 fewer COVID-19 vaccines; Wood Buffalo reports two new cases, six recoveries

Laura Beamish
Jan 29, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  5 minute read
Minister of Health Tyler Shandro. Photo by Chris Schwarz /Government of Alberta

Alberta will receive no COVID-19 vaccines next week and no vaccines and will get 63,000 fewer doses than expected by March, marking the third time expected vaccine shipments have been cut.

At a Thursday media conference, Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro called it a “grim situation” and added the province did not get any vaccines this past week, either. Alberta will see a 78 per cent shortfall nest week.

“That means 63,000 Albertans will have to wait for their turn to get protected,” he said.

Shandro said the next phase of Alberta’s vaccination phase, which includes Albertans over the age of 75 outside of continuing care facilities and anyone above the age of 65 on First Nations and Métis settlements, remains halted.

“They’re the people at the highest risk of severe outcomes, the highest risk of dying from COVID-19 and we need a half-million doses for these people,” he said.

A large factor in the supply disruptions comes from Pfizer’s plans to upgrade its manufacturing capacity in Belgium, which will accelerate production.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

But Shandro said Ottawa also played a role in the slow vaccine rollout. He also accused the federal government of failing to properly negotiate with the company as other countries receive more vaccine doses.

“This is about the commitments or the agreements that the federal government came to with these manufacturers, and the lack of priority for Canada that was negotiated especially the front end, especially for all Canadians who are at-risk groups,” he said.

​Pfizer has argued each vaccine vial can provide six doses instead of five if the appropriate syringe is used. Both Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw said this is not always possible.

Hinshaw also said the province has only one confirmed case of the seasonal flu. This is not from a lack of testing, she said, as labs are running 300 per cent more influenza tests than a typical year.

She credits the low number to COVID-19 restrictions. This number also shows how much more dangerous COVID-19 is over the flu.

“In just 11 months, COVID-19 has taken more lives than 10 years of influenza cases combined… COVID-19 is unlike any virus that we have faced in Alberta in more than 100 years,” she said. “It is highly contagious and if we had not put in strong measures in place to limit spread, it’s impact on our health system and our province could have been catastrophic.”

lbeamish@postmedia.com

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of January 27: 

  • 122,821 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
  • Of those cases, 113,174 people have recovered, or 92.1 per cent of all cases.
  • 461 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 8,041.
  • 591 people are in hospital, with 112 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • Seven new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,606. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
  • 12,324 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • To date, 3,142,545 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,746,915 people.
  • 1,401 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 102,524 doses have been administered across the province, 12,672 people are fully immunized with both doses.
  • 32 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
  • Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: 

  • One new active case in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 102. The first case was reported in the city on March 19. 
  • Six new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,574. 
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases. 
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres. 
  • Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8. 

COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park: 

  • One new COVID-19 case in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping active total to seven cases. 
  • No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 133. 
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have. 
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases. 
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres. 
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas. 

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools: 

  • Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close. 
  • An alert has been declared for St. Gabriel School. An alert is declared when there are two-to-four COVID-19 cases detected at a school.
  • An alert has been declared for École Dickensfield School.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two. 
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days. 

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces: 

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services
  • Anzac Lodge has declared an outbreak. 
  • Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Cenovus’ Christina Lake site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak. 
  • Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak 
  • Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak. 
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two. 
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days