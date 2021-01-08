Alberta extends shutdown by two weeks while school resumes Monday; Anzac Lodge outbreak declared

Laura Beamish
Jan 08, 2021  •   •  5 minute read
Premier Jason Kenney has accepted resignations from several MLA's and senior staff over recent travel abroad during the holidays. File photo
Most of Alberta’s COVID-19 restrictions will remain until at least Jan. 21, while students will be returning to in-person classes on Monday. The current restrictions were announced in December.

There will still be a ban on indoor social gatherings and outdoor social gatherings are limited to 10 people. Retail services are capped at 15 per cent capacity, while bars and restaurants are closed.

The biggest change is businesses, service providers and organizations will be given at least a week’s notice of changes.

“Even though we’ve seen the number of active cases drop pretty substantially since measures were introduced back in November, the reality is that we are ahead of most other Canadian provinces on a per-capita basis for total active cases, new cases and COVID fatalities,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

“We’ve made progress, but we are far from getting out of this.”

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said while there has been a drop in COVID-19’s spread since December, hospitalization numbers are still too high.

“Our healthcare system is still under extreme pressure and this is impacting our ability to care for all the health needs of all Albertans,” she said.

Hinshaw noted that in late July, Alberta’s peak hospitalization was 94 cases. Thursday’s numbers are nearly 10 times that number.

But, she defended the return of in-class learning, arguing most COVID-19 cases among the school population did not come from in-school transmission. Roughly six per cent of cases in school-aged children came from schools.

“There are no risk-free options with Covid, but as I have outlined, our data indicates that the current school model in place is largely affective at limiting in school transmission,” she said.

Kenney added health authorities considered the emotional and mental health importance of in-person classes.

“I know some still have serious concerns… but we have a practical plan that will always put the safety of students and school staff first. We’ll make changes as necessary,” he said.

Kenney also said the public outrage that followed when multiple ministers, staffers and MLAs—including Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo MLA Tany Yao—travelled internationally during the holidays.

“I know Albertans are angry because of the terrible judgement that many in government have shown and they are right to be angry,” said Kenney. “After all of the terrible sacrifices that people have made for 10 months, it was insulting for government leaders to holiday outside of the country.”

Another update from Kenney is scheduled for Friday morning, when he will address vaccination plans. As of Wednesday, Alberta has given 33,864 vaccine doses to high-risk people.

Locally, an outbreak has been declared at Anzac Lodge according to the Government of Alberta’s online data.

-with files from Vincent McDermott

lbeamish@postmedia.com

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of January 7:      

  • 108,469 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
  • Of those cases, 93,954 people have recovered, or 86.6 per cent of all cases.
  • 968 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 13,298.
  • 871 people are in hospital, with 139 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.     
  • 24 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,217. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:

  • 24 new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 266. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
  • Seven new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,207.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.

COVID-19 in rural areas:

  • One new COVID-19 case in rural communities have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the active total to 9 cases.
  • One new recovery in Wood Buffalo’s rural areas in the past 24 hours, bringing the total at 122.
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have. At least 5 recoveries were in Wood Buffalo National Park.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:       

  • Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
  • An outbreak at Fort McMurray Christian School has been declared.
  • An outbreak at Holy Trinity High School has been declared.
  • An outbreak has been declared at Father Patrick Mercredi Community School.
  • An outbreak has been declared at École Dickensfield School.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:       

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
  • Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
  • Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
  • Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s Firebag site has declared an outbreak.
  • Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
  • An outbreak has been declared at Anzac Lodge.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days