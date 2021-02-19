Alberta creates contact tracers dedicated to investigating variants; four new cases, five recoveries in Fort McMurray

The Alberta government now has a team of 50 contact tracers dedicated to investigating COVID-19 variants in the province. To date, there have been 239 variant cases identified in Alberta.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro said at a Thursday press conference they have the ability to quickly expand the team if necessary.

“The appearance and spread of COVID-19 variants in Alberta is worrisome,” said Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro. “We know that these variants are more contagious and will spread more readily throughout our province.”

The team of contact tracers has grown from 50 people a year ago to 2,300 people, said Shandro, and all positive cases are being reached within 24 hours of their test results. Shandro also sad contact tracers have the ability to investigate approximately 1,500 cases a day if needed.

In January, AHS contact tracers closed 21,216 investigations, the highest monthly total, said Shandro.