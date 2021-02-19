Alberta creates contact tracers dedicated to investigating variants; four new cases, five recoveries in Fort McMurray
Article content
The Alberta government now has a team of 50 contact tracers dedicated to investigating COVID-19 variants in the province. To date, there have been 239 variant cases identified in Alberta.
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro said at a Thursday press conference they have the ability to quickly expand the team if necessary.
Alberta creates contact tracers dedicated to investigating variants; four new cases, five recoveries in Fort McMurray Back to video
“The appearance and spread of COVID-19 variants in Alberta is worrisome,” said Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro. “We know that these variants are more contagious and will spread more readily throughout our province.”
The team of contact tracers has grown from 50 people a year ago to 2,300 people, said Shandro, and all positive cases are being reached within 24 hours of their test results. Shandro also sad contact tracers have the ability to investigate approximately 1,500 cases a day if needed.
In January, AHS contact tracers closed 21,216 investigations, the highest monthly total, said Shandro.
Advertisement
Article content
With cases trending down, Dr. Mark Joffe, thanked Albertans for following health guidelines. He said in November, an individual with COVID-19 had an average of 15 close contacts, whereas now they’ve seen that average drop to five or six close contacts per person.
“I’m very happy to say that we are in a much better place now compared to where we were at the end of 2020,” he said.
Also important to contact tracing is the province’s online assessment and booking tool, said Joffe, which has been accessed more than 9 million times. Shandro also asked people to cooperate with contact tracers. Some people have responded with hangups, anger and abuse.
“If you get a call from a contact tracer, remember that they can be trusted,” he said. “This isn’t about blame, it’s not about invading anyone’s privacy, it’s about keeping those that you love the most, those in your community safe and stopping the spread of the virus.”
lbeamish@postmedia.com
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on February 18:
- 130,030 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 123,338 people have recovered, or 94.8 per cent of all cases.
- 415 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 4,887.
- 362 people are in hospital, with 55 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Seven new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,805. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 10,275 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- To date, 3,331,372 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,797,352 people.
- 3,476 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 155,532 doses have been administered, 58,674 people are fully immunized with both doses.
- 81 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
- Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- Four new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 39. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- Five new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,691.
- Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide mask order.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 case in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park has been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the active total to two cases.
- One new recovery in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 139.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. Alberta has since declared a province-wide order.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- North American Construction Group has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak.
- YMCA Eagle Ridge child care has declared an outbreak
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.