Article content The Alberta government will lift most health restrictions when at least 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one vaccine dose. Premier Jason Kenney says this milestone could come by late June or early July if current vaccination rates hold steady. “Today, we are truly near the end of this thing. We’re leaving the darkest days of the pandemic behind and stepping into the warm light of summer with Alberta’s open-for-summer plan,” Kenney said at a Wednesday press conference. “If you don’t like the current restrictions—and who does—the best thing you can do to end them is to get vaccinated.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Alberta could lift restrictions by late June under reopening plan based on vaccine, hospital numbers Back to video The three-stage reopening plan will be dictated by the tempo of vaccination and hospitalization benchmarks, which are included in the breakdown below. Milestones will be based on a provincial approach rather than a community-based one. Kenney said COVID-19 is still straining Alberta’s health care system, but hospitalization numbers are shrinking as vaccinations rise. He acknowledged there could be pockets of Alberta with vaccine rates below provincial milestones. Kenney said the government will look at how vaccine access and messaging could improve in those communities if this happens.

Article content Kenney also defended relying on first-dose numbers, arguing that Israel, the United Kingdom, Texas and Florida reopened faster while first-dose vaccinations in those areas were below Alberta’s benchmarks. Active case numbers in those jurisdictions have continued dropping. It is also estimated 14 per cent of Albertans have some immunity to the virus based on COVID-19 infections. “Once we start to see first-dose demand begin to trail off, I suspect probably in the latter half of June, we’ll see the rate of bookings start to decline,” said Kenney. “We will definitely use the supply to push forward the second doses as quickly as we can.” Photo by Gavin Young / Postmedia Kenney, Notley spar over reopening timeline, paid sick leave Opposition Leader Rachel Notley was skeptical of the plan when speaking in the Alberta Legislature after Wednesday’s press conference. Notley said British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario have three-week wait times between stages, as opposed to Alberta’s two-week period. Those provinces also have higher vaccination benchmarks. Ontario opens indoor dining at the end of June, she said, and Quebec’s festival ban lifts in late August. “The NDP is not committed to scientific evidence. They’re committed to their ideological desire to lockdown this society, as they have been from day one,” said Kenney. Notley called Kenney’s statement “ridiculous” and argued a hasty reopening will lead to a fourth COVID-19 wave fuelled by variants.

Article content “This does not look like an evidence-based plan, it looks like the premier is working backwards from the stampede,” said Notley. Notley asked Kenney to show scientific data from Alberta Health justifying the reopening timeline. He responded with earlier arguments that the timeline is based on how other jurisdictions reopened, natural immunities to the virus in the general population and the pace of vaccinations. Notley then continued her party’s urging for paid sick leave. She argued current federal and provincial supports do not help many working class families if they contracted the virus. Kenney called the combined supports the most generous in Canada. He again accused the Alberta NDP of wanting to keep the province closed, calling the MLAs “Chicken Littles” for raising a potential fourth COVID-19 wave. “$600 in a hotel room does not offset the lost wages from two weeks and having to isolate. Not even close,” responded Notley. Photo by Greg Southam / Greg Southam In Fort McMurray, Mayor Don Scott said he was happy with Alberta’s staged reopening approach. He also praised the strategy from Kenney and Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro. “I have talked to several people since the announcement and I think it’s actually caused an emotional reaction. People are so happy,” said Scott. “They’ve yearned for this day for so long, and I’m pleased that Albertans have stepped up and gotten the vaccination and that we are almost through this.” Alberta’s three-staged reopening plan Stage 1 The first stage officially begins June 1, two weeks after 50 per cent of Albertans age 12 or older received at least one dose of vaccine and COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 800. Under this phase, Alberta’s masking and distancing rules will remain. Indoor social gatherings will still be banned.

Article content Starting May 28, faith groups can hold worship services taking up no more than 15 per cent of fire code occupancy. The rest of the first stage begins June 1, two weeks after 50 per cent of Albertans age 12 or older received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and hospitalizations were below 800. On this day, outdoor and distanced social gatherings will be able to have up to 10 people. Outdoor patio dining can return with up to four people per table, as long as they are part of the same household. A person living alone can be with two close contacts. Personal and wellness services, such as hair salons, will be based on appointment only. Retail can increase occupancy to 15 per cent of fire code capacity, as long as people are distanced and masked. Outdoor sports and recreational activities will be permitted with up to 10 distanced people. Weddings can have up to 10 people. Funerals can have up to 20 people, not including facility staff, funeral clergy or organizers not considered guests. Receptions at both of these ceremonies will remain prohibited. Stage 2 The second stage begins two weeks after 60 per cent of Albertans age 12 or older have received at least one dose of vaccine, and COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 500. Based on current pace of vaccinations, Kenney estimates this stage will begin in mid-June. Distancing and masking requirements will continue. This stage will increase outdoor social gatherings to 20 people, with distancing. The limits for weddings and funerals will increase to 20 people, not including staff or clergy. In both cases, outdoor receptions are allowed.

Article content Alberta’s mandatory work-from-home order at non-essential businesses will be lifted, but remain recommended. Public outdoor gatherings, such as concerts and festivals, can have up to 150 people with restrictions. Outdoor fixed-seating facilities can open with one-third of seating capacity. Restaurants may seat tables indoors and outdoors with up to six people and dining parties no longer have to be part of the same household. Physical distancing and other restrictions still apply. Indoor setting such as arenas, cinemas, theatres, museums, art galleries, libraries and faith centres can return with one-third of fire code limits, so long as distancing remains. Gyms, fitness classes and other indoor fitness centres can have solo and drop-in activities as well. There must be a three-metre distancing between participants in classes. Indoor and outdoor sports can return with no restrictions. Day camps and day centres will have some restrictions in place. Stage 3 The third stage begins two weeks after 70 per cent of Albertans age 12 or older have received at least one dose of vaccine. Based on current pace of vaccinations, the government believes Alberta will enter stage three in late-June or early-July. Kenney says COVID-19 hospitalizations will be low at this point and will not be a reopening factor. Quarantine requirements for confirmed COVID-19 cases will remain. But all other restrictions will be lifted, including the ban on indoor social gatherings. The province’s mandatory mask regulations will be lifted, although some workplaces may still be required to have them. vmcdermott@postmedia.com

