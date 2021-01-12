Alberta breaks daily COVID-19 death record; 19 new cases, 14 recoveries in Fort McMurray

Article content

Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 38 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest number of deaths reported in Alberta in a single day. The previous record for daily COVID-19 deaths in Alberta was reported on Dec. 18 with 30 deaths. The total number of Albertans to have died from COVID-19 since March is now 1,345 people.

“We must always remember that these figures are not just numbers, but lives,” Hinshaw said during her Tuesday update. “Every death involved somebody who loved and was loved by many.”

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily has also slowly dropped in recent weeks. However, Hinshaw warned the number of Albertans fighting the virus in hospitals is higher now than they were a month ago.

Hinshaw also said the province’s contact tracers can now reach out to high-priority cases within 24 hours. This includes health-care workers, long-term care workers, anyone involved in critical response and people who work with children.