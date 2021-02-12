





Share this Story: AHS wins temporary injunction in EMS dispatch fight, mayor says court fight continuing

AHS wins temporary injunction in EMS dispatch fight, mayor says court fight continuing

Article content The Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench has granted a temporary injunction against the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, after council unanimously voted to stop sending 911 EMS calls to the province’s centralized dispatch system at a Feb. 9 meeting. Local dispatchers took over from the province Thursday at noon. Justice Kent Davidson ruled Friday that Regional Emergency Services (RES) must begin transferring calls to the system run by Alberta Health Services (AHS) by Saturday at noon. The municipality will have a chance to argue their case on March 9, when an application for a permanent injunction is heard. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. AHS wins temporary injunction in EMS dispatch fight, mayor says court fight continuing Back to video Davidson did not decide which dispatch model was superior. He also did not rule whether council’s actions were unlawful, but said “there is a strong case to be made.” “The Emergency Health Safety Act is clear that the responsibility for the delivery of emergency health services in the province of Alberta lies with Alberta Health Services, including the dispatch function,” he said in a Fort McMurray courtroom.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Councillors, local emergency leaders and Indigenous communities within the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have opposed the provincial dispatch system after the handover was announced in August. Mayor Don Scott said in a statement he respects the court’s decision, but repeated arguments the AHS system is flawed. The municipality will fight the injunction in court, he added. “Wood Buffalo has a proud history of resilience and solidarity,” he said “I appreciate that the court of public opinion weighs heavily in our favour. I remain resolved to continue this fight in the courts of Alberta.” AHS’ lawyers repeated arguments already made by Premier Jason Kenney, Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro and AHS Chief Paramedic Darren Sandbeck: most of Alberta already uses this system, municipal complaints about certain incidents are unfounded, and there is no evidence of delayed response times or negative outcomes since the system replaced local dispatch on Jan. 19. AHS also argued RES does not have the proper equipment to run a dispatch centre for the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area. AHS lawyer Shalee Kushnerick argued the municipality has “acted unilaterally and with no authority.” “One party, acting so overtly in contravention of the law, is a serious issue on its face,” she said. “The act of imposing their system on 24-hours’ notice is reckless.” Municipal lawyer Chris Davis said the municipality has the equipment needed for local dispatch services, which it has run since 1979. Davidson questioned whether three weeks was enough for local leaders to give up on the AHS system and wondered why little notice was given to the province.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Our municipal council, in looking at the perceived risk to the citizens of the Regional Municipality, felt that they had no choice but to take the action that they did,” said Davis. In an affidavit, Fire Chief Jody Butz rejected AHS’ claims that delays have not happened under the new system. On Jan. 30, he said it took seven minutes for AHS dispatchers to verify an address in Janvier. Hours after local dispatchers took over on Feb. 11, a different address in Janvier was verified in 20 seconds. “This was a clear and immediate demonstration of the improved level of service offered by the RMWB dispatch service,” he wrote. More to come… vmcdermott@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







News Near Fort McMurray