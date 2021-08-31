AHS requiring all employees to be fully immunized against COVID-19 by Oct. 31; Fort McMurray reports 112 active cases
All employees of Alberta Health Services (AHS) have until Oct. 31 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31. This includes continuing care workers and health-care workers acting on behalf of AHS. The policy also applies to Alberta Precision Labs, Carewest, CapitalCare and Covenant Health staff, members of the medical and midwifery staffs, students, volunteers and other persons acting on their behalf.
Employees who cannot be immunized for valid medical conditions or reasons under the Alberta Human Rights Act will be “reasonably accommodated.” But if an employee without a valid excuse refuses to be vaccinated, that person could be put on unpaid leave. It takes roughly two weeks to build antibodies after a vaccination, so the latest an employee can get their second vaccine dose is Oct. 16.
“This is an extraordinary but necessary measure to help protect our vital frontline health-care teams and help us maintain a safe environment for all patients and clients” said Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of AHS, in a news release.
Fort McMurray has 112 active COVID-19 cases, according to Alberta Health data released Tuesday. The data also shows four active cases in Wood Buffalo’s rural communities.
Across the province there are 11,660 active COVID-19 cases, with 920 new cases reported Tuesday. There are 431 hospitalized COVID-19 cases in Alberta.
Of the 325 non-ICU cases, 74.5 per cent are unvaccinated and 5.2 per cent are partially vaccinated. Of the 106 ICU cases, 88.7 per cent are unvaccinated, 3.7 per cent are partially vaccinated and 7.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported August 31:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 252,930 people have had COVID-19: 11,660 active cases, 2,375 deaths, 238,895 recoveries.
- 431 people in hospital, including 106 people in ICUs.
- 5,559,321 vaccine doses administered: 78 per cent of eligible Albertans have at least one dose, 69.8 per cent of eligible Albertans fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 112 active cases. First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 6,735 recoveries.
- 18 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 79.3%, (531 people)
60-74: 81.1%, (5228 people)
40-59: 77.2%, (17798 people)
20-39: 61.5%, (17536 people)
12-19: 70.9%, (4762 people)
12+: 70.5%, (46136 people)
All ages: 58.1%, (46136 people)
- People fully immunized: 75+: 75.9%, (508 people)
60-74: 74.8%, (4818 people)
40-59: 68.3%, (15741 people)
20-39: 49.8%, (14193 people)
12-19: 59%, (3965 people)
12+: 60.3%, (39406 people)
All ages: 49.6%, (39406 people)
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- Four active cases in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 367 recoveries.
- One resident has died from COVID-19 in the region’s rural areas. The most recent death before Wednesday was reported on June 20. Indigenous and rural leaders in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have reported some elders have died while living in other communities.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 75+: 71%, (72 people)
60-74: 69.8%, (336 people)
40-59: 59.2%, (688 people)
20-39: 40.8%, (477 people)
12-19: 47.4%, (219 people)
12+: 53.5%, (1806 people)
All ages: 44.5%, (1806 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 75+: 63.1%, (64 people)
60-74: 59.8%, (288 people)
40-59: 47.8%, (556 people)
20-39: 28.1%, (329 people)
12-19: 29.7%, (137 people)
12+: 40.9%, (1380 people)
All ages: 34%, (1380 people)
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- CNRL’s Albian
- CNRL’s Horizon
- CNRL Kirby Jackfish Lodge
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Private gathering in Anzac
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- No school outbreaks or alerts