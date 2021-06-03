





Article content As the team lead in charge of the COVID-19 testing centre in Fort McMurray, public health nurse Stacey Marche has run the gamut of emotions during the pandemic. There was fear and confusion as the world raced to understand and adjust to the virus in the early months of the pandemic. When that fear subsided, it returned with each new wave. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. After testing thousands of residents for COVID-19, local assessment centre lead sees relief with vaccines Back to video Adding to the professional stress is when two members of Marche’s household caught the virus in early May. Like many health care workers, Marche had to fight the virus at work and home. The two people were recovering at the time of the interview. For many health care workers, the only constants since the start of the pandemic have been stress and exhaustion. The third wave has kept local health care workers busier than ever. The Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area led Canada and the U.S. for active case growth at one point. The municipality had 168 active COVID-19 cases on April 1 and more than 1,000 by April 23. The virus peaked on May 12 with 1,592 active cases in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area.

Article content Since the pandemic began, 6,868 residents of the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have caught COVID-19, with 95 per cent of cases in Fort McMurray. Nine people have died. Many people arriving at the assessment centre are often worried about possibly having COVID-19, said Marche. “We see a lot of fear from a lot of people just because, of course they hear the worst of the worst in the media. They hear bad stories and everyone is worried that that’s going to be them,” she said. “We try to basically just educate them on what to expect and what they can do about it.” Marche’s role has kept her out of the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre (NLRHC), which was overwhelmed during this past spring. Alberta Health data shows COVID-19 patients peaked at 44 in early May. The hospital has 122 acute care beds and 11 ICU beds, an increase of 15 and five beds respectively. Even with the extra space, dozens of patients have been transferred to ICUs in Edmonton because there was no more room or specialized care was needed. The assessment centre has been just as busy testing thousands of people. Marche and her team must balance swabbing thousands of people for the virus and handling Alberta’s vaccine rollout. “It’s been really hard to stretch our resources to keep up with both the demand for swabbing and the increased demand for the vaccine as the eligibility, particularly here in Fort McMurray, has been rolling out,” she said. “Things are changing on a daily basis and it’s getting tough to keep up with everything.”

Article content Offering vaccines has become a rewarding experience for the team as active case numbers plunge. Staff would get excited when a new age group became eligible. People arriving for vaccines were just as excited, which was a welcome change for the staff. “When people come in for that vaccine, it’s like they are seeing hope at the end of this pandemic and that’s been something that’s been kind of hard to come by in the last year,” she said. “It kind of reinvigorates us and energizes us and gets that excitement all over again. But at the same time, we’re tired. It’s been a long time.” Throughout the pandemic, Marche said health care workers have seen plenty of gratitude and support from most of the public. She is proud of how hard her colleagues have worked through it all. “For the most part in terms of us, I’ve just seen such amazing things from my coworkers and the team that I’m working with in terms of teamwork and coming together and just resilience and adaptability,” she said. “We’re seeing now more than ever the importance of small public health measures that we’ve always known have worked, but now we’re seeing it in action.” – With files from Vincent McDermott lbeamish@postmedia.com

