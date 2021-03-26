Adam calls for changes in RCMP one year after arrest, recent report on Colten Boushie's death

Boushie, who was from the Red Pheasant First Nation, was shot and killed in August 2016 while sitting in an SUV which had driven onto the farm of Gerald Stanley near Biggar, Sask. Stanley was acquitted of second-degree murder by a jury after testifying to firing warning shots before his gun “just went off.”

“The treatment from the RCMP is the same: abuse, violence, humiliation and racism,” said Adam. “Promises to take actions are not enough. Over a year ago when I was beaten and my wife was manhandled… by the RCMP, the prime minister promised actions. There has been nothing done today.”

The Friday press conference, which was held virtually, was also a response to a civilian report concluding the RCMP mishandled the investigation into the fatal shooting of Colten Boushie, 22, in Saskatchewan and discriminated against his mother .

One year since he was tackled by a police officer in downtown Fort McMurray, Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation says there have been few changes in the RCMP’s policing culture.

Last week, the RCMP’s Civilian Review and Complaints Commission found officers mishandled evidence, racially discriminated against Boushie’s mother and caused his family unnecessary suffering while investigating his death. In one case, officers updated relatives about the investigation at Boushie’s wake.

In March 2020, Adam was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting an officer outside the Boomtown Casino. The charges were dropped after the release of police dashcam footage showing an RCMP officer tackling him to the ground and striking his head. The incident began when a different officer noticed Adam’s license plate was expired. The officer who tackled Adam is still in the RCMP but transferred out of Wood Buffalo.

During the press conference, Adam also said he has met with Superintendent Mark Hancock, who recently took command of Wood Buffalo RCMP. Hancock previously told the Today he could not comment on the incident, but Adam said the two “hit it off on the right note” after meeting.

“We said our differences and said what we wanted to do for the community,” he said. “We looked at it from that point of view and we moved on.”

But, Adam said there are still changes needed in police leadership and policies, repeating comments he said after the charges were made public last June.

“The whole system has to change… It has to start right from the law-making and law-breaking of the justice system,” he said.

Adam was also joined by Treaty 8 Grand Chief Arthur Noskey and Deputy Grand Chief Ramona Horseman, who made similar calls for changes within Canadian policing.

“I believe we’re at a place where we collectively have to hold the government’s accountable,” said Noskey.

“How do we move forward with rights and reconciliation?” Horseman asked. “We have thoughts, ideas and solutions. Work with us and make these come true. We don’t want to be statistics anymore.”

