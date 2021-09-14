Active political volunteer Zaid Sulaiman running for Ward 1 council seat

Fort McMurray resident Zaid Sulaiman has announced he is running for one of six Ward 1 council seats in the municipality’s upcoming October election. Sulaiman said he decided he would run for the municipal election a few years ago, because he feels new people are needed on council.

“I’m not everything, but at least I do my best. If I am elected, I do my best,” he said.

Sulaiman was active with the Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta, volunteering on MLA campaigns for Mike Allen and Don Scott. He has also campaigned for Tany Yao and Brian Jean. He also volunteered with former MP David Yurdiga’s campaign.

Sulaiman is president of the Pakistan Canada Association (PCA) of Fort McMurray. Someone is taking over his position with the PCA in the interim.

One of Sulaiman’s priorities is to reduce fly-in, fly-out workers by at least 20 to 30 per cent by having more people move to the region. If elected, he said he would not pursue a ban on work camps after a similar motion was rejected in 2019. He proposed working with industry to increase local camp and oilsands jobs, such as cleaning.

Sulaiman also said he would focus on more recreation opportunities and youth activities to attract more people to Fort McMurray. He noted the region only has “one small mall.”

Another priority for Sulaiman is supporting the local economy and small businesses. This includes pushing for cutting local business taxes. He also wants to meet with the Chamber of Commerce, and local MLAs and the MP on helping small businesses.

“What they get from the province and what they get from the federal government for the small businesses, like a grant, like subsidies,” he said. “They need to help out our small businesses.”

Also running for council seats in Ward 1 are Ken Ball, Funke Banjoko, Dale Bendfeld, Mohamed Shafiq Dogar, Allan Grandison, Garth Hewitt, Jonathan Higdon, Alex McKenzie, Joseph Mugodo, Jeff Peddle, Mike PoweIsland, IJ Uche-Ezeala, Jennifer Vardy,Rene Wells and Gareth Norris.