Active COVID-19 cases drop below 50 in region, province-wide mask rule remains
Active COVID-19 cases across the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have dropped below 50 for the first time since October.
But, a province-wide mask mandate remains, with no timeline for when the order will be lifted.
The municipal mask bylaw in the region was approved by council on Oct. 14, with councillors Sheila Lalonde, Keith McGrath, Verna Murphy and Jeff Peddle opposing the motion. Mayor Don Scott and councillors Mike Allen, Krista Balsom, Bruce Inglis, Phil Meagher, Jane Stroud and Claris Voyageur supported the motion.
The bylaw activated when 51 active cases were recorded on Oct. 26. It was designed to end if there were fewer than 50 cases upon being reviewed every 30 days.
Alberta became the last province to bring in a mandatory mask order on Dec. 8, taking priority over the bylaw.
On that day, there were 20,388 active cases in Alberta and 640 people had died. More than 650 were in hospital, with 112 of them in intensive care units.
There were 222 active cases in Fort McMurray and two deaths, while rural communities had eight active cases.
On Jan. 27, council approved leaving the bylaw in place, even with the provincial order.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on February 15:
- 129,075 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 122,071 people have recovered, or 94.5 per cent of all cases.
- 251 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 5,222.
- 356 people are in hospital, with 58 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Two new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,782. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
- 5,389 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- To date, 3,308,358 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,791,305 people.
- 762 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 146,603 doses have been administered, 51,611 people are fully immunized with both doses.
- 71 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
- Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- One new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 45. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- Eight new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,677.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 case in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park has been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to three cases.
- No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 138.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- An alert has been declared for St. Gabriel School. An alert is declared when there are two-to-four COVID-19 cases detected at a school.
- An alert has been declared for École Dickensfield School.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
- Cenovus’ Christina Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- North American Construction Group has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak.
- YMCA Eagle Ridge child care has declared an outbreak
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.