Active COVID-19 cases drop below 50 in region, province-wide mask rule remains

Active COVID-19 cases across the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have dropped below 50 for the first time since October.

But, a province-wide mask mandate remains, with no timeline for when the order will be lifted.

The municipal mask bylaw in the region was approved by council on Oct. 14, with councillors Sheila Lalonde, Keith McGrath, Verna Murphy and Jeff Peddle opposing the motion. Mayor Don Scott and councillors Mike Allen, Krista Balsom, Bruce Inglis, Phil Meagher, Jane Stroud and Claris Voyageur supported the motion.

The bylaw activated when 51 active cases were recorded on Oct. 26. It was designed to end if there were fewer than 50 cases upon being reviewed every 30 days.

Alberta became the last province to bring in a mandatory mask order on Dec. 8, taking priority over the bylaw.

On that day, there were 20,388 active cases in Alberta and 640 people had died. More than 650 were in hospital, with 112 of them in intensive care units.