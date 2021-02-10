'A long-awaited moment': Alberta finalizes Moose Lake plan, ending 20 years of negotiations

Article content

The Alberta government has finalized the Moose Lake Access Management Plan (MLAMP), ending nearly 20 years of negotiations with the Fort McKay First Nation (FMFN) on resource development in the area.

The plan creates a 10-kilometre buffer zone around Moose Lake, which is a culturally significant area for the community. It is located northwest of the community.

No more than 15 per cent of the area may be disturbed by industrial development. Energy projects within one kilometre of Moose Lake are limited to low impact exploration and monitoring. The plan also prohibits the construction of major infrastructure, such as aerodromes, landfills, permanent work camps and central processing facilities.

“This is a long-awaited moment in the process of honourable Treaty implementation,” said Chief Mel Grandjamb in a Tuesday statement.

“We are grateful for our Elders and community leaders who were early champions for the protection of Moose Lake and advocates for the full implementation of Treaty rights and meaningful acts of reconciliation.”

Community members have used the land as a place for hunting, fishing and trapping activities protected by treaty. Fort McKay is surrounded by oilsands development and 70 per cent of the band’s traditional territory is taken up by mines. Leaders have often referred to Moose Lake as a refuge.

“I’ve talked to the chief many times about this and I know this is a critical cultural spot,” said Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson in a Tuesday interview. “To have that balance where you can still practice traditional rights and still develop the resources is critical up there.”